- The UK central bank is expected to keep its policy rate unchanged at 5.25%.
- The Bank of England is seen reducing its rates earlier than estimated after softer-than-expected inflation data.
- GBP/USD will closely follow the BoE’s decision as well as the Minutes.
The Bank of England (BoE) is set to hold its policy rate for a fifth meeting in a row on Thursday amidst some recent pick-up in speculation over interest rate cuts by the central bank.
Bank of England predicted keeping the “wait-and-see” mode
The Bank of England is expected to leave the benchmark interest rate unchanged at 5.25% following its policy meeting on Thursday at 12:00 GMT. The bank’s decision on the policy rate will come in tandem with the release of the Monetary Policy Minutes.
While market participants originally expected the BoE to lag both the Federal Reserve (Fed) and the European Central Bank (ECB) in kick-starting their easing cycles, the persistent disinflationary pressures not only accelerated in the UK in February, but also seem to have now underpinned the view of an earlier commencement of the interest rate reductions.
Speaking about inflation, the headline Consumer Price Index (CPI) in the UK rose by 3.4% in the year to February and 4.5% when it came to the Core CPI, that is, excluding food and energy costs.
In fact, these latest UK inflation figures appear to put to the test the insofar “higher for longer” narrative by the BoE. Looking at the upcoming event, a decision to maintain rates unchanged is anticipated to be a done deal, while the central bank is also expected to extend its “wait-and-see” stance and probably drop some cautious tone regarding its inflation outlook.
Still around inflation, the latest BoE’s Decision Maker Panel survey (DMP) indicated that businesses anticipate a decrease in their output price inflation over the upcoming year. Furthermore, one-year ahead CPI inflation expectations declined to 3.3% in February, down from 3.4% in January, while the expected year-ahead wage growth remained steady at 5.2%. In addition, three-year ahead CPI inflation expectations dropped to 2.8% from 2.9%.
BoE’s Governor Andrew Bailey emphasized on March 12 that the pivotal issue revolves around the restrictiveness of policy, adding that the central question is the duration for which this restrictive stance needs to be maintained. He expressed satisfaction with the effectiveness of monetary policy, noting that inflation expectations seem firmly anchored. Additionally, Bailey noted that there has been minimal evidence indicating a rise in unemployment as a prerequisite for inflation reduction, while concerns regarding the entrenchment of second-round effects have diminished.
Ahead of the BoE gathering, analysts at TD Securities said, “We expect the MPC to hold its Bank Rate at 5.25% and leave key guidance largely unchanged, with a wait-and-see message. There's scope to soften the language around underlying inflation, but little else should change”.
How will the BoE interest rate decision impact the GBP/USD?
In light of the latest inflation figures, the probability of a hawkish hold by the central bank now looks markedly dwindled. That said, an outcome in line with market expectations should leave the Pound Sterling (GBP) trading within its familiar ranges, or even spark some fresh bouts of weakness in the very near future.
In that case, GBP/USD could decisively break below the key 200-day SMA at 1.2592, allowing for extra selling pressure to kick in. “Further losses could see Cable revisit the 2024 low of 1.2518 recorded on February 5," notes FXStreet Senior Analyst Pablo Piovano. Pablo adds that “a sustained breach of the latter is not contemplated for the time being, as it would involve a bigger deterioration of the currency’s outlook.”
On the upside, Pablo points at “the initial resistance at the YTD peak of 1.2893 (March 8). The surpassing of this level could prompt GBP/USD to embark on a move to, initially, the psychological 1.3000 yardstick.”
Economic Indicator
United Kingdom BoE MPC Vote Rate Cut
Interest rates are set by the Bank of England’s (BoE) Monetary Policy Committee (MPC). The MPC sets an interest rate it judges will enable the BoE’s inflation target to be met. It is comprised of nine members – the Governor, the three Deputy Governors, the Bank's Chief Economist and four external members appointed directly by the Chancellor. Investors look at each member’s vote in order to seek cues over how unanimous was the decision on interest rates.Read more.
Next release: 03/21/2024 12:00:00 GMT
Frequency: Irregular
Source: Bank of England
Pound Sterling FAQs
The Pound Sterling (GBP) is the oldest currency in the world (886 AD) and the official currency of the United Kingdom. It is the fourth most traded unit for foreign exchange (FX) in the world, accounting for 12% of all transactions, averaging $630 billion a day, according to 2022 data. Its key trading pairs are GBP/USD, aka ‘Cable’, which accounts for 11% of FX, GBP/JPY, or the ‘Dragon’ as it is known by traders (3%), and EUR/GBP (2%). The Pound Sterling is issued by the Bank of England (BoE).
The single most important factor influencing the value of the Pound Sterling is monetary policy decided by the Bank of England. The BoE bases its decisions on whether it has achieved its primary goal of “price stability” – a steady inflation rate of around 2%. Its primary tool for achieving this is the adjustment of interest rates. When inflation is too high, the BoE will try to rein it in by raising interest rates, making it more expensive for people and businesses to access credit. This is generally positive for GBP, as higher interest rates make the UK a more attractive place for global investors to park their money. When inflation falls too low it is a sign economic growth is slowing. In this scenario, the BoE will consider lowering interest rates to cheapen credit so businesses will borrow more to invest in growth-generating projects.
Data releases gauge the health of the economy and can impact the value of the Pound Sterling. Indicators such as GDP, Manufacturing and Services PMIs, and employment can all influence the direction of the GBP. A strong economy is good for Sterling. Not only does it attract more foreign investment but it may encourage the BoE to put up interest rates, which will directly strengthen GBP. Otherwise, if economic data is weak, the Pound Sterling is likely to fall.
Another significant data release for the Pound Sterling is the Trade Balance. This indicator measures the difference between what a country earns from its exports and what it spends on imports over a given period. If a country produces highly sought-after exports, its currency will benefit purely from the extra demand created from foreign buyers seeking to purchase these goods. Therefore, a positive net Trade Balance strengthens a currency and vice versa for a negative balance.
