AUD/USD wobbles above 0.6500 ahead of US inflation data

- AUD/USD hovers slightly above 0.6500 ahead of the US inflation data for October.
- Investors expect that Trump’s policies will be inflationary for the US economy.
- The Australian Dollar will be guided by the labor market data for October.
The AUD/USD pair trades in a tight range near a three month-low, slightly above 0.6500 in the European trading session on Wednesday. The Aussie pair turns sideways as investors await the United States (US) Consumer Price Index (CPI) data for October, which will be published at 13:30 GMT.
According to the estimates, the headline inflation accelerated to 2.6% from 2.4% in September on year-on-year. In the same period, the core CPI – which strips off volatile food and energy prices – is estimated to have grown steadily by 3.3%. On month, headline and core inflation are expected to have risen at a steady pace of 0.2% and 0.3%, respectively. Investors will pay close attention to the inflation to get cues on the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) likely interest rate action in the December meeting.
The inflation data has regained its mojo lately as investors worry that the United States (US) inflation could rebound again, with a high probability that President-elected Donald Trump could raise import tariffs by 10% and lower corporate taxes in this administration.
On Tuesday, the comments from former Fed official Loretta Mester at the UBS European Conference in London indicated that she agreed with market expectations of fewer rate cuts in 2025 due to a potential tariff hike by Donald Trump. "The market is right," she remarked, "they're probably not going to have as many cuts next year as was assumed or expected in September," CNBC said, Reuters reported.
Meanwhile, the Australian Dollar (AUD) struggles to gain ground despite firm expectations that the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) will not start reducing interest rates this year. The RBA still sees upside risks to price pressures with labor market remaining steady. To get cues about the current labor market status, investors will focus on the Employment data for October, which will be published on Thursday. The Unemployment Rate is estimated to have remained steady at 4.1%. The Australian economy is expected to have added 25K new workers, lower than 64.1K in September.
Economic Indicator
Consumer Price Index ex Food & Energy (YoY)
Inflationary or deflationary tendencies are measured by periodically summing the prices of a basket of representative goods and services and presenting the data as the Consumer Price Index (CPI). CPI data is compiled on a monthly basis and released by the US Department of Labor Statistics. The YoY reading compares the prices of goods in the reference month to the same month a year earlier. The CPI Ex Food & Energy excludes the so-called more volatile food and energy components to give a more accurate measurement of price pressures. Generally speaking, a high reading is bullish for the US Dollar (USD), while a low reading is seen as bearish.Read more.
Next release: Wed Nov 13, 2024 13:30
Frequency: Monthly
Consensus: 3.3%
Previous: 3.3%
Source: US Bureau of Labor Statistics
The US Federal Reserve has a dual mandate of maintaining price stability and maximum employment. According to such mandate, inflation should be at around 2% YoY and has become the weakest pillar of the central bank’s directive ever since the world suffered a pandemic, which extends to these days. Price pressures keep rising amid supply-chain issues and bottlenecks, with the Consumer Price Index (CPI) hanging at multi-decade highs. The Fed has already taken measures to tame inflation and is expected to maintain an aggressive stance in the foreseeable future.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD recovers toward 1.0650 ahead of US inflation data
EUR/USD has found fresh demand and marches toward 1.0650 in European trading on Wednesday. The pair capitalizes on renewed US Dollar retreat but the further upside appears capped amid Germany's political instability and a cautiou market mood. Traders await US CPI data and Fedspeak for fresh directives.
GBP/USD struggles near 1.2750, awaits US CPI report
GBP/USD is struggling at around 1.2750 in the European session on Wednesday, unable to find any fresh impetus. Traders turn risk-averse and refrain from placing fresh bets on the pair ahead of the critical US CPI data and speeches from several Fed policymakers.
Gold price holds above $2,600 mark, bulls seem non committed ahead of US CPI
Gold price staged a modest recovery from a nearly two-month low touched on Tuesday. Elevated US bond yields and bullish USD cap gains for the non-yielding XAU/USD. Traders now look forward to the key US Consumer Price Index report a fresh impetus.
US CPI data set to confirm inflation ramped up in October as traders pare back Fed rate cut bets
As measured by the CPI, inflation in the US is expected to increase at an annual rate of 2.6% in October, a tad higher than the 2.4% growth reported in September. The core annual CPI inflation, excluding volatile food and energy prices, will likely remain at 3.3% in the same period.
Forex: Trump 2.0 – A high-stakes economic rollercoaster for global markets
The "Trump trade" is back in full force, shaking up global markets in the aftermath of the November 5th U.S. election. This resurgence has led to substantial shifts in both currency and bond markets, with the U.S. dollar index (DXY) jumping 2.0% + since election day.
Best Forex Brokers with Low Spreads
VERIFIED Low spreads are crucial for reducing trading costs. Explore top Forex brokers offering competitive spreads and high leverage. Compare options for EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, and Gold.