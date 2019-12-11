AUD/USD Technical Analysis: On the back foot below 200-bar EMA

AUD/USD struggles for clues after two consecutive days of declines.

Aussie Westpac Consumer Sentiment dropped well below forecasts.

November low on sellers’ radar while buyers will wait for the break of 61.8% Fibonacci retracement.

AUD/USD seesaws around 0.6815 amid the initial trading session on Wednesday. Even so, the pair’s trading below 200-bar Exponential Moving Average (EMA) keeps it on sellers’ watch-list.

On the fundamental side, recently released December month Westpac Consumer Sentiment data, -1.9% versus -0.7% forecast and +4.5% prior, coupled with uncertainty surrounding phase-one, seems to have played their roles.

23.6% Fibonacci retracement of October-end peak to late-November trough, near 0.6795, acts as immediate support ahead of the previous month low near 0.6755.

Alternatively, an upside clearance of 200-bar EMA level of 0.6818 needs to cross 61.8% Fibonacci retracement, at 0.6863, to recall buyers targeting 0.6900 mark.

AUD/USD four-hour chart

Trend: Bearish