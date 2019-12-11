AUD/USD Technical Analysis: On the back foot below 200-bar EMA

  • AUD/USD struggles for clues after two consecutive days of declines.
  • Aussie Westpac Consumer Sentiment dropped well below forecasts.
  • November low on sellers’ radar while buyers will wait for the break of 61.8% Fibonacci retracement.

AUD/USD seesaws around 0.6815 amid the initial trading session on Wednesday. Even so, the pair’s trading below 200-bar Exponential Moving Average (EMA) keeps it on sellers’ watch-list.

On the fundamental side, recently released December month Westpac Consumer Sentiment data, -1.9% versus -0.7% forecast and +4.5% prior, coupled with uncertainty surrounding phase-one, seems to have played their roles.

23.6% Fibonacci retracement of October-end peak to late-November trough, near 0.6795, acts as immediate support ahead of the previous month low near 0.6755.

Alternatively, an upside clearance of 200-bar EMA level of 0.6818 needs to cross 61.8% Fibonacci retracement, at 0.6863, to recall buyers targeting 0.6900 mark.

AUD/USD four-hour chart

Trend: Bearish

additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 0.6813
Today Daily Change 0.0000
Today Daily Change % -0.00%
Today daily open 0.6813
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.6808
Daily SMA50 0.6816
Daily SMA100 0.6808
Daily SMA200 0.6912
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.6838
Previous Daily Low 0.68
Previous Weekly High 0.6863
Previous Weekly Low 0.6762
Previous Monthly High 0.6929
Previous Monthly Low 0.6754
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.6814
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.6823
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.6796
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6778
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6757
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.6834
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.6855
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.6873

 

 

