AUD/USD stabilizes near 0.6600 albeit uncertainty ahead of US CPI and Fed’s decision

- AUD/USD holds ground slightly below 0.6600 while the outlook remains uncertain.
- The Fed is expected to hold interest rates steady for the seventh straight time.
- The Australian Dollar will dance to the tunes of the Employment data.
The AUD/USD pair gains ground slightly below the round-level resistance of 0.6600 in Tuesday’s New York session. The Aussie asset finds cushion even though the US Dollar (USD) remains firm amid cautious market mood ahead of the United States (US) Consumer Price Index (CPI) data for May and the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) monetary policy announcement on Wednesday.
The S&P 500 opens on a bearish note amid expectations that the Fed will keep interest rates steady in the range of 5.25%- 5.50%. 10-year US Treasury yields have edged down to 4.44% but hold their strong recovery from 4.27%. The US Dollar Index (DXY) extends its upside to the monthly high near 105.45.
Investors see the Fed holding interest rates at their current levels for the seventh time in a row as the battle against stubborn inflation continues. Fed officials will not consider rate cuts until they are convinced that inflation will sustainably return to the desired rate of 2%.
Investors will pay close attention to the US CPI data for May to determine the current status of inflation. Annual core inflation, which excludes food and energy prices, is estimated to have decelerated to 3.5% from the prior release of 3.6%, with the headline figure rising steadily by 3.4%.
Meanwhile, the Australian Dollar will dance to the tunes of the Employment data for May, which will be published on Thursday. The Australian laborforce is expected to have expanded by 27.5K fresh payrolls. In April, Australian employers hired 38.5K new workers. The Unemployment Rate is estimated to have declined to 4.0% from 4.1% in April. The employment data will influence market speculation for Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) rate cuts.
Currently, investors expect that the RBA will not reduce interest rates this year. Market expectations for the RBA, keeping interest rates restrictive for the entire year, strengthened after commentary from RBA Governor Michele Bullock indicated that the central bank is prepared to increase interest rates further if inflation does not return to the target range of 1%- 3%.
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.66
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0010
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.15
|Today daily open
|0.661
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6646
|Daily SMA50
|0.6578
|Daily SMA100
|0.6562
|Daily SMA200
|0.6541
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6611
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6576
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6699
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6579
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6714
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6465
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6598
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6589
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6587
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6564
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6552
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6622
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6634
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6657
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD drops to fresh monthly low below 1.0750 on renewed USD strength
EUR/USD stays on the back foot and trades at a fresh monthly low below 1.0750 on Tuesday. The negative shift seen in risk mood helps the US Dollar gather strength against its rivals and weighs on the pair ahead of Wednesday's key macroeconomic events.
GBP/USD declines toward 1.2700 as mood sours
GBP/USD struggles to hold its ground and retreats toward 1.2700 in the second half of the day on Tuesday. The US Dollar benefits from the souring market mood ahead of US inflation data and Fed policy decision on Wednesday, not allowing the pair to regain its traction.
Gold rebounds above $2,310 as US yields turn south
Gold trades in positive territory above $2,310 after testing $2,300 earlier in the day. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is down more than 0.5% on the day ahead of the 10-year note auction, helping XAU/USD stretch higher.
Is Ethereum price forming a local top?
Ethereum price faces struggles to surpass the $4,000 barrier. On-chain data reveals that investors appear to be capitalizing on gains, contributing to the emergence of a potential local peak.
European elections: What a shift to the right could mean for the economy and markets
The European elections brought the expected shift to the political right in the European Parliament. The biggest risk for policy, however, stems from national politics in France and Germany.