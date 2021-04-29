AUD/USD retreats further to the 0.7750 area

- US data shows the economy grew at an annualized rate of 6.4% in Q1, beating expectations.
- DXY rises amid higher US yields; 10-year hits 1.68%.
The combination of a deterioration in market sentiment and higher US yields weakened the AUD/USD pair that dropped to 0.7751, hitting a fresh daily low, extending the correction from the six-week high it reached earlier at 0.7817.
The acceleration of the decline in AUD/USD took place amid a sharp slide in Treasuries. The 10-year yield is up 3% after a pullback; it climbed to 1.68% and, as of writing, stands at 1.66%.
Previously, economic data showed the US economy grew at an annualized rate of 6.4% during the first quarter beating expectations. On the negative front, initial jobless claims dropped less-than-expected, and pending home sales in March increased below market consensus. On Friday, in Australia, the producer price index (Q1) is due.
AUD/USD Capped again by 0.7815
The short-term outlook deteriorated for the aussie over the last hours after being unable to break above 0.7815/20. The mentioned area capped the upside again, like it did on Monday and last week. A firm break higher would clear the way to more gains, targeting the 0.7850 area.
On the flip side, a consolidation below 0.7760 should point to more losses ahead, with a potential test of the weekly low at 0.7720/25, which protects 0.7700.
Technical levels
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7766
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0024
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.31
|Today daily open
|0.779
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7697
|Daily SMA50
|0.7723
|Daily SMA100
|0.7699
|Daily SMA200
|0.7458
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7802
|Previous Daily Low
|0.7724
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7817
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.769
|Previous Monthly High
|0.785
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.7562
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7772
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7754
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.7742
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.7695
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.7665
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.782
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.785
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7897
