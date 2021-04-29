US: Pending Home Sales increase by 1.9% in March vs. 5% expected

- Pending Home Sales in the US rose less than expected in March.
- US Dollar Index stays in the positive territory above 90.70.
Pending Home Sales in the US rose by 1.9% on a monthly basis in March following February's contraction of 11.5%, the data published by the US National Association of Realtors showed on Thursday. This reading came in worse than the market expectation for an increase of 5%.
Further details of the publication revealed that Pending Home Sales were up 23.3% on a yearly basis in March.
Market reaction
The US Dollar Index continues to extend its rebound after this report and was last seen gaining 0.18% on the day at 90.75.
