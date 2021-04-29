US: Weekly Initial Jobless Claims decline to 553K vs. 549K expected

- Weekly Initial Jobless Claims in the US decreased by 13,000.
- US Dollar Index stays in daily range a little above 90.50.
There were 553,000 initial claims for unemployment benefits in the US during the week ending April 24, the data published by the US Department of Labor (DOL) revealed on Thursday. This reading came in slightly worse than the market expectation of 549,000 but showed an improvement from the previous print of 566,000 (revised from 547,000).
Market reaction
The US Dollar Index continues to fluctuate in a tight range above 90.50 after this report.
Additional takeaways
"The 4-week moving average was 611,750, a decrease of 44,000 from the previous week's revised average. This is the lowest level for this average since March 14, 2020, when it was 225,500."
"The advance seasonally adjusted insured unemployment rate was 2.6% for the week ending April 17, unchanged from the previous week's unrevised rate."
"The advance number for seasonally adjusted insured unemployment during the week ending April 17 was 3,660,000, an increase of 9,000 from the previous week's revised level."
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD advances as upbeat US GDP fuels risk appetite
EUR/USD trades near its recent monthly high at 1.2149 following the release of better-than-expected US growth data. The first quarter GDP printed at 6.4%, beating the expected 6.1%. Dollar eases on risk appetite.
GBP/USD resumes advance, aims for 1.4000
GBP/USD rose sharply after the FOMC decision, retaining its gains as US GDP figures spur demand for high-yielding assets. The GBP took a breather after getting a final OK from the EU over Brexit.
GBP/USD resumes advance, aims for 1.4000
GBP/USD rose sharply after the FOMC decision, retaining its gains as US GDP figures spur demand for high-yielding assets. The GBP took a breather after getting a final OK from the EU over Brexit.
XAU/USD remains depressed below $1,780 level ahead of US GDP
Gold struggled to capitalize on its early move up, instead witnessed a turnaround from one-week tops A fresh leg up in the US bond yields, the risk-on mood both contributed to the intraday selling bias. Mixed oscillators warrant caution for aggressive traders ahead of the Advance US Q1 GDP report.
Cardano eyes 13% drop before heading to swing highs
Cardano price shows a slowdown around a crucial supply barrier that ranges from $1.33 to $1.26. A 13% retracement to $1.14 would allow the buyers to purchase ADA at a discount for the next leg up.