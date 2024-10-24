AUD/USD recovers further from over two-month low, climbs above mid-0.6600s on softer USD

- AUD/USD attracts buyers on Thursday amid a modest USD pullback from a three-month high.
- Retreating US bond yields, along with stable risk sentiment, prompts some USD profit-taking.
- Bets for smaller Fed rate cuts and the US political uncertainty could limit deeper USD losses.
The AUD/USD pair builds on its steady intraday ascent through the first half of the European session on Thursday and recovers further from its lowest level since August 16, around the 0.6615-0.6610 region touched the previous day. The momentum lifts spot prices beyond the mid-0.6600s in the last hour and is sponsored by a modest US Dollar (USD) downtick.
The USD Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback against a basket of currencies, retreats from a nearly three-month top amid a corrective decline in the US Treasury bond yields. Furthermore, a stable performance around the equity markets prompts profit-taking around the safe-haven buck and benefits the risk-sensitive Aussie. That said, a combination of factors should limit any meaningful USD downfall and keep a lid on the AUD/USD pair.
The markets have fully priced out the possibility of a more aggressive policy easing by the Federal Reserve (Fed) as the recent US macro data suggested that the economy remains on strong footing. This, along with concerns that the spending plans of both Vice President Kamala Harris and the Republican nominee Donald Trump will further increase the deficit, should continue to act as a tailwind for the US bond yields and revive the USD demand.
This, in turn, makes it prudent to wait for strong follow-through buying before confirming that the AUD/USD pair's recent sharp retracement slide from the 0.6940-0.6945 region, or the highest level since February 2023 touched last month has run its course. From a technical perspective, the overnight failure to find acceptance below the very important 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) warrants some caution before placing fresh bearish bets.
Market participants now look forward to the release of the flash US PMI prints for the month of October. Apart from this, the US bond yields and the broader risk sentiment will influence the USD price dynamics, which, in turn, should produce short-term trading opportunities around the AUD/USD pair.
Economic Indicator
S&P Global Composite PMI
The S&P Global Composite Purchasing Managers Index (PMI), released on a monthly basis, is a leading indicator gauging US private-business activity in the manufacturing and services sector. The data is derived from surveys to senior executives. Each response is weighted according to the size of the company and its contribution to total manufacturing or services output accounted for by the sub-sector to which that company belongs. Survey responses reflect the change, if any, in the current month compared to the previous month and can anticipate changing trends in official data series such as Gross Domestic Product (GDP), industrial production, employment and inflation. The index varies between 0 and 100, with levels of 50.0 signaling no change over the previous month. A reading above 50 indicates that the private economy is generally expanding, a bullish sign for the US Dollar (USD). Meanwhile, a reading below 50 signals that activity is generally declining, which is seen as bearish for USD.Read more.
Next release: Thu Oct 24, 2024 13:45 (Prel)
Frequency: Monthly
Consensus: -
Previous: 54
Source: S&P Global
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD recovers above 1.0800 after German and EU PMI data
EUR/USD recovers toward 1.0800 in the European session on Thursday. The PMI data from Germany and the Eurozone showed that economic activity contracted at a softening pace in early October, helping the Euro stay resilient against its rivals.
GBP/USD clings to gains near 1.2950 despite soft PMI data
GBP/USD clings modest daily gains at around 1.2950 in the European session. Preliminary October Composite PMI in the UK edged lower to 51.7 from 52.6 in October, making it difficult for Pound Sterling to extend its recovery.
Gold price reverses part of Wednesday's corrective slide from all-time high on softer USD
Gold price (XAU/USD) builds on its steady intraday ascent and climbs to the $2,736-$2,737 area heading into the European session, reversing a part of the previous day's retracement slide from the record high.
BNB Price Forecast: Technical outlooks favors bulls
Binance Coin price increases to around $593 on Thursday after retesting and bouncing off a key support level on Wednesday. BNB's technical outlook suggests that further recovery is on the cards, while the coin’s long-to-short ratio also indicates that traders anticipate a rise in the price.
BRICS Russia summit begins with false claim the bloc has larger GDP than G7
Russian President Vladimir Putin should check his facts. In a speech at the BRICS Business Forum in Moscow on October 18, the Russian President came up with some interesting fantasy statistics about the size of the association’s GDP.
Best Forex Brokers with Low Spreads
VERIFIED Low spreads are crucial for reducing trading costs. Explore top Forex brokers offering competitive spreads and high leverage. Compare options for EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, and Gold.