AUD/USD faces pressure near 0.6380 ahead of flash US PMI, Fed policy in focus

AUD/USD faces resistance near 0.6380 ahead of preliminary US S&P Global PMI data for December.

The Fed is almost certain to cut interest rates by 25 bps on Wednesday.

Upbeat Australian employment data weighs on RBA dovish bets.

The AUD/USD pair surrenders its intraday gains and turns flat after failing to extend its upside move above 0.6380 in Monday’s North American session. The Aussie pair gives up gains as the US Dollar (USD) recovers its intraday losses ahead of the United States (US) flash S&P Global Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) data for December, which will be published at 14:45 GMT.

The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback’s value against six major currencies, wobbles near 107.00.

Economists expect the US Composite PMI to have expanded but at a slower pace due to cooler growth in the services sector and a sharp contraction in the manufacturing sector. Investors will also pay close attention to new orders data and respondents’ views on likely protectionist policies by upcoming President-elect Donald Trump.

The Federal Reserve’s (Fed) monetary policy decision, which will be announced on Wednesday, will be the major trigger for the US dollar this week. According to the CME FedWatch tool, traders fully priced in a 25-basis-point (bps) interest rate reduction to 4.25%- 4.50%.

Investors will also focus on the Fed’s dot plot and the inflation outlook to know whether officials see Federal Fund rates heading in the medium and long term. According to a Bloomberg survey, the Fed is expected to deliver three interest rate cuts in 2025.

Meanwhile, the Australian Dollar (AUD) will be influenced by market expectations about when the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) will start reducing interest rates. RBA dovish bets faded after the Australian employment data came in better than expected.

The Australian economy added 35.6K workers, higher than estimates of 25K and the former release of 12.1K. The Unemployment Rate surprisingly fell to 3.9% from 4.1% in October, which was expected to accelerate to 4.2%.