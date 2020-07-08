AUD/USD: Bulls pulling commitments below weekly highs

- AUD/USD bulls buckle below weekly highs as risk sentiment deteriorates.
- Australia's ASX 200 Index was down 0.20% at 5,999.40 points in early trade.
AUD/USD is currently trading at 0.6947 and virtually flat n the day having stuck to a relatively tight 0.6932/50 range for the Asian session so far.
The Aussie has been on the radar this week with news of a resurgence in the coronavirus on home soil as well as the main event of the week in the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) interest rate decision happening yesterday.
AUD/USD snapped six consecutive days of advances as the less committed bulls took some profit off the table at weekly highs.
The RBA keeps the official cash rate (OCR) at the record low of 0.25% in July.
The pair made a post-meeting high of 0.6998 but rolled over to 0.6945 late afternoon as regional equity sentiment cooled.
This price extended to a low of 0.6923 in early London before moving to a high of 0.6977 as the US dollar faded away across the G10 space.
However, the price was soon met with sellers emerging on the latest coronavirus headlines which have upset Wall Streets impressive recovery year to date, shaving some cream off fro the top of US stocks and the benchmarks.
ASX 200 Index capped in mid-day trade
Meanwhile, Australian shares had slipped in early trade as investors cautiously hit the "pause button" after significant gains in the past few weeks.
Most of Wednesday's best-performing stocks were gold miners. Gold prices are on the verge of testing $1,800 on a spot basis.
Consequently, Northern Star Resources (+4.7pc), Evolution Mining (+3.9pc) and Gold Road Resources (+3.6pc were top performers in the open today.
Meanwhile, financials was the weakest sector, weighed down by NAB (-1.5pc) and the other major banks, which shed between 0.8 and 1.5 per cent each.
AUD/USD levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6939
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0008
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.12
|Today daily open
|0.6947
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6901
|Daily SMA50
|0.6729
|Daily SMA100
|0.6518
|Daily SMA200
|0.6673
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6998
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6922
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6953
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6832
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7065
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6648
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6951
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6969
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6913
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6879
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6836
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6989
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7032
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7066
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD capped under 1.13 as Lagarde hints at inaction
EUR/USD is trading below 1.13, steady. ECB President Lagarde hinted she will pause in next week's decision while urging leaders to agree on fiscal stimulus. US coronavirus data and Sino-American relations are eyed.
Gold: Bulls await fresh impetus to conquer $1800
The flight to safety theme, in the face of rising coronavirus cases and regional lockdowns globally, drove Gold drove to its highest level since November 2011 just below the $1800 mark. Will it conquer the key level in the day ahead?
GBP/USD holds up around 1.2550 ahead of Sunak's speech
GBP/USD is trading around 1.2550, holding onto its gains. UK Chancellor Sunak is set to lay out the fiscal stimulus plan. Brexit remains deadlocked as PM Johnson told German Chancellor Merkel that Britain could leave without a deal.
Forex Today: Gold eyeing $1,800, dollar mixed, as coronavirus, Hong Kong peg move markets
Markets are looking for a new direction after stocks retreated and the dollar gained some ground on Tuesday. Concerns about coronavirus cases in the US and geopolitical tensions are in play.
WTI looks for a firm direction below $41.00, EIA inventories eyed
WTI recedes from intraday top while also keeping the bounce off daily low near $40.30. Global pressure on China, coronavirus resurgence keeps a lid on the blackgold. European oil giant follows BP and Shell to cut price forecast. EIA Crude Oil Stocks expected to drop 3.4M versus prior fall of 7.195M.