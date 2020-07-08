Coronavirus update: Victoria reports 134 new infections, 860 active cases

The no. 2 most populous Australian state of Victoria, the COVID-19 hotpot, reported 134 new infections on Tuesday, down from Monday’s jump of 191.

Of the 134 new cases, 11 are linked to outbreaks, the rest (123) are under investigation, 41 in hospital.

There is a total of 860 active cases for the state.

Note that a six-week lockdown was re-imposed on Melbourne city and a neighboring due to containing the spread of the virus.

Market reaction

AUD/USD is under pressure below 0.6950 amid cautious market mood, as the bounce in the S&P 500 futures is offset by the subdued trading activity on the Asian equities.