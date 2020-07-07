Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD bulls eye $1,800 threshold as virus-led risk-off fade equities’ rally

- Gold prices seesaw in a choppy range near the highest since November 2011, an inch closer to $1,800.
- Stock bulls seem to step back as coronavirus woes attack hopes of the economic restart.
- ETF holdings remain strong, geopolitical tension adds to the safe-haven demand.
Gold prices ease from the multi-year top to $1,794 amid the initial Asian session on Wednesday. The bullion probed November 2011 top the previous day with an uptick to $1,797.40. However, the bulls are waiting for a strong push on the north to break the $1,800 psychological magnet.
Coronavirus resurgence stops stock bulls from cheering stimulus…
Not only the recent pause in the Wall Street benchmark buy weakness in the upside momentum across the global equities also pushes analysts to rethink over their bullish bias. Before a few weeks, we saw the biggest rally in the US shares since the Great Financial Crisis (GFC) and bulls never backed down afterward. While some at the floor cheer the global policymakers’ rush to combat the coronavirus (COVID-19), others analyze ways to divert funds over other venues like cryptos. As a result, ex-Goldman Sachs fund manager Raoul Pal cited the fears of “the largest insolvency event in all history.”
The push for Gold prices also gets backed by TD Securities as they said:
Gold continues to trade on the cusp of a breakout above the $1800/oz level, but has failed to do so just yet. With a slight risk-off tone to start the morning, and with the increase in inflation expectations pausing in line with risk appetite, the level has proved to offer fairly strong resistance. But, despite the short term noise, we believe gold is the midst of a regime shift, transitioning from trading as a safe-haven asset to an inflation-hedge product. Long-term inflation expectations are rising in sync with risk-on behavior, while rates-vol remains deeply constrained amid uber-supportive policy, fueling a process that weighs on real yields. With 10y breakevens continuing to print new post-COVID highs, the normalization in inflation expectations may remain a powerful driver lifting gold prices deeper into $1,800/oz territory.
Read: Wall Street Close: Investors start to doubt the economic recovery playbook
Talking about the virus, cases in the US surged past-three million on Tuesday whereas Tokyo printed a five-day rise beyond 100 mark. Further, the Los Angeles county cases registered the biggest rally with 4,015 whereas Melbourne witnessed another lockdown, for six weeks, as numbers keep worrying the government.
Although the Trump administration offered a hint to another relief check, worth over $1.00 trillion, for locals, investors aren’t sure that will help the markets. As a result, the US 10-year Treasury yields seesaw around the multi-week low after shedding 4.4 basis points (bps) the previous day. Other than the US, Europe, Japan and the UK are some of the top-tier economies that are up for additional stimulus to ward off the economic insolvency burdened by the pandemic.
It’s worth mentioning that the Exchange Traded Funds (ETF) are witnessing a heavy inflow as far as the gold-backed schemes are concerned. The latest news suggests that the SPDR gold ETF holdings rose 211.9 tonnes, or nearly 22%, in the second quarter to attack the eight-year peak.
Other than the virus-led change in investment path, China’s tussles with the US, the UK and India are also favoring the risk-off mood. Recently, troops of both China and India stepped back from the controversial border area whereas Beijing criticizes Britain’s ban over Huawei. Further, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced visa restrictions on some of the Chinese diplomats over Tibet issue.
Looking forward, the yellow metal traders are likely to remain bullish unless any news that heals the pair of the pandemic. However, any softening in the number or easing of the geopolitical tension might offer intermediate pullbacks.
Technical analysis
Unless slipping back below the monthly support line, near $1,783 now, sellers are less likely to enter. It should, however, be noted that the November 2011 peak surrounding $1,804 could offer breathing space to the bulls beyond the $1,800 threshold.
Also read: Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD is in touching distance of the $1800 level and the 8.6 year high
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1794.98
|Today Daily Change
|10.52
|Today Daily Change %
|0.59%
|Today daily open
|1784.46
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1751.8
|Daily SMA50
|1729.9
|Daily SMA100
|1680.18
|Daily SMA200
|1594.69
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1787.11
|Previous Daily Low
|1770.16
|Previous Weekly High
|1789.28
|Previous Weekly Low
|1757.7
|Previous Monthly High
|1785.91
|Previous Monthly Low
|1670.76
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1780.64
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1776.63
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1774.04
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1763.63
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1757.09
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1790.99
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1797.53
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1807.94
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD capped under 1.13 as Lagarde hints at inaction
EUR/USD is trading below 1.13, steady. ECB President Lagarde hinted she will pause in next week's decision while urging leaders to agree on fiscal stimulus. US coronavirus data and Sino-American relations are eyed.
Gold: Bulls await fresh impetus to conquer $1800
The flight to safety theme, in the face of rising coronavirus cases and regional lockdowns globally, drove Gold drove to its highest level since November 2011 just below the $1800 mark. Will it conquer the key level in the day ahead?
GBP/USD holds up around 1.2550 ahead of Sunak's speech
GBP/USD is trading around 1.2550, holding onto its gains. UK Chancellor Sunak is set to lay out the fiscal stimulus plan. Brexit remains deadlocked as PM Johnson told German Chancellor Merkel that Britain could leave without a deal.
Forex Today: Gold eyeing $1,800, dollar mixed, as coronavirus, Hong Kong peg move markets
Markets are looking for a new direction after stocks retreated and the dollar gained some ground on Tuesday. Concerns about coronavirus cases in the US and geopolitical tensions are in play.
WTI looks for a firm direction below $41.00, EIA inventories eyed
WTI recedes from intraday top while also keeping the bounce off daily low near $40.30. Global pressure on China, coronavirus resurgence keeps a lid on the blackgold. European oil giant follows BP and Shell to cut price forecast. EIA Crude Oil Stocks expected to drop 3.4M versus prior fall of 7.195M.