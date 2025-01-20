AUD/USD rallies to near 0.6260 before Trump 2.O

- AUD/USD surges to near 0.6260 as the US Dollar plummets in a thin-trading volume day ahead of Trump’s inauguration.
- Donald Trump is expected to clear key policies such as immigration controls, tax cuts, and higher import tariffs soon after returning to the White House.
- The Australian Dollar gains despite the PBoC leaving its LPR unchanged.
The AUD/USD pair soars to near 0.6260 in Monday’s North American session. The Aussie pair rallies as the US Dollar (USD) plunges on a thin-trading volume day, with United States (US) markets remaining closed on account of Martin Luther King's Birthday.
The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback’s value against six major currencies, dives to near 108.30 as reports from the Wall Street Journal (WSJ) shows President-elect Donald Trump is planning to issue a broad memorandum that directs federal agencies to study trade policies and evaluate US trade relationships with China and America’s continental neighbors—but stops short of imposing new tariffs on the first day of his office.
The Greenback faces pressure as its safe-haven demand diminishes, given that market participants were anticipating that Trump would impose higher tariffs soon after returning to the White House.
Earlier, a report from Fox News Digital showed that Trump would sign over 200 orders in his first day of office that might include policies such as immigration controls, lower tax cuts, and higher tariffs. Market experts believe that Trump’s economic policies would be pro-growth and inflationary for the US.
Still, the event will force the Federal Reserve (Fed) to keep interest rates at their current levels for longer.
Currently, traders are pricing in more than one interest rate cut from the Fed this year, seeing the first in June, according to the CME FedWatch tool.
Meanwhile, the Australian Dollar (AUD) exhibits a mixed performance after the People’s Bank of China (PBoC) monetary policy decision. The PBoC kept its one-year Loan Prime Rate (LPR) unchanged at 3.10%, while the five-year LPR remains at 3.60%.
Since China and Australia are close trading partners, any shifts in China’s economy could have an impact on Australian markets.
Australian Dollar FAQs
One of the most significant factors for the Australian Dollar (AUD) is the level of interest rates set by the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA). Because Australia is a resource-rich country another key driver is the price of its biggest export, Iron Ore. The health of the Chinese economy, its largest trading partner, is a factor, as well as inflation in Australia, its growth rate and Trade Balance. Market sentiment – whether investors are taking on more risky assets (risk-on) or seeking safe-havens (risk-off) – is also a factor, with risk-on positive for AUD.
The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) influences the Australian Dollar (AUD) by setting the level of interest rates that Australian banks can lend to each other. This influences the level of interest rates in the economy as a whole. The main goal of the RBA is to maintain a stable inflation rate of 2-3% by adjusting interest rates up or down. Relatively high interest rates compared to other major central banks support the AUD, and the opposite for relatively low. The RBA can also use quantitative easing and tightening to influence credit conditions, with the former AUD-negative and the latter AUD-positive.
China is Australia’s largest trading partner so the health of the Chinese economy is a major influence on the value of the Australian Dollar (AUD). When the Chinese economy is doing well it purchases more raw materials, goods and services from Australia, lifting demand for the AUD, and pushing up its value. The opposite is the case when the Chinese economy is not growing as fast as expected. Positive or negative surprises in Chinese growth data, therefore, often have a direct impact on the Australian Dollar and its pairs.
Iron Ore is Australia’s largest export, accounting for $118 billion a year according to data from 2021, with China as its primary destination. The price of Iron Ore, therefore, can be a driver of the Australian Dollar. Generally, if the price of Iron Ore rises, AUD also goes up, as aggregate demand for the currency increases. The opposite is the case if the price of Iron Ore falls. Higher Iron Ore prices also tend to result in a greater likelihood of a positive Trade Balance for Australia, which is also positive of the AUD.
The Trade Balance, which is the difference between what a country earns from its exports versus what it pays for its imports, is another factor that can influence the value of the Australian Dollar. If Australia produces highly sought after exports, then its currency will gain in value purely from the surplus demand created from foreign buyers seeking to purchase its exports versus what it spends to purchase imports. Therefore, a positive net Trade Balance strengthens the AUD, with the opposite effect if the Trade Balance is negative.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin hits new all-time high, traders brace for market swings ahead of Trump inauguration
Bitcoin rallies to a new all-time high of $109,588 as crypto traders anticipate gains in the sector with the upcoming inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump.
EUR/USD holds above 1.0300 as focus shifts to Trump
EUR/USD stays in positive territory above 1.0300 on Monday. The pair benefits from the market optimism-led US Dollar weakness as traders brace for the highly anticipated President-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration later in the holiday-thinned day.
GBP/USD stays defensive below 1.2200, awaits Trump 2.0
GBP/USD struggles to gain traction and trades slightly below 1.2200 in the second half of the day on Monday. Markets' nervousness ahead of US President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration drag the pair lower despite a broadly weaker US Dollar.
Gold clings on to $2,700 ahead of Trump’s inauguration
Gold’s price trades flat and holds above $2,700 on Monday after an earlier decline during the Asian session as traders are concerned over President-elect Donald Trump being sworn in as the 47th United States (US) President later in the day.
Three fundamentals for the week: Trump's inauguration casts a long shadow on markets Premium
Shock and awe? Incoming United States (US) President Donald Trump enters the White House on Monday, and markets brace for a storm. Headlines from the Oval Office will likely dominate trading, but there are two other things to watch.
Trusted Broker Reviews for Smarter Trading
VERIFIED Discover in-depth reviews of reliable brokers. Compare features like spreads, leverage, and platforms. Find the perfect fit for your trading style, from CFDs to Forex pairs like EUR/USD and Gold.