AUD/USD bounces back strongly to near 0.6630 ahead of Fed policy meeting

AUD/USD climbs back to near 0.6630 as the impact of RBA’s hawkish interest rate guidance remains intact.

Australia’s monthly Trade Balance unexpectedly came in lowest since March.

Investors await the Fed policy meeting in which it is expected to cut interest rates by 25 bps.

The AUD/USD pair recovers almost entire Wednesday’s losses and climbs back to near 0.6630 in Thursday’s European session. The Aussie pair bounces back strongly on the Australian Dollar’s (AUD) outperformance against its major peers despite the Australian monthly Trade Balance for September coming in weaker than expected.

The Australian Bureau of Statistics showed that the trade surplus surprisingly came in lower at 4,609 million in September against 5,284 million in August. Economists expected the trade surplus to rise slightly to 5,300 million. This was the lowest figure since March due to a decline in both exports and imports by 4.3% and 3.1%, respectively.

It seems that the Reserve Bank of Australia’s (RBA) hawkish interest rate guidance has prompted a strong recovery in the Australian Dollar. The RBA left its key Official Cash Rate (OCR) unchanged at 4.35%, as expected, in its monetary policy meeting on Tuesday and emphasized the need to maintain a policy stance restrictive due to the strong labor market and the presence of upside risks to inflationary pressures.

In addition to RBA’s hawkish guidance, expectations of a quick rollout of economic stimulus by China’s government to diminish growth risks boosted by US Republican Donald Trump’s victory in presidential elections have also strengthened the AUD. A scenario that will prompt investments, spending, and consumption in China and will benefit Australia, being its leading trading partner.

Meanwhile, the US Dollar (USD) faces some unwinding after Trump’s inspired rally on Wednesday ahead of the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) policy meeting at 19:00 GMT. The US Dollar Index (DXY), which gauges the greenback’s value against six major currencies, slumps to nearly 104.80 from the four-month high of 105.30. The Fed is expected to cut interest rates by 25 basis points (bps) to 4.50%-4.75%, according to the CME FedWatch tool.