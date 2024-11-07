AUD/USD bounces back strongly to near 0.6630 ahead of Fed policy meeting

- AUD/USD climbs back to near 0.6630 as the impact of RBA’s hawkish interest rate guidance remains intact.
- Australia’s monthly Trade Balance unexpectedly came in lowest since March.
- Investors await the Fed policy meeting in which it is expected to cut interest rates by 25 bps.
The AUD/USD pair recovers almost entire Wednesday’s losses and climbs back to near 0.6630 in Thursday’s European session. The Aussie pair bounces back strongly on the Australian Dollar’s (AUD) outperformance against its major peers despite the Australian monthly Trade Balance for September coming in weaker than expected.
The Australian Bureau of Statistics showed that the trade surplus surprisingly came in lower at 4,609 million in September against 5,284 million in August. Economists expected the trade surplus to rise slightly to 5,300 million. This was the lowest figure since March due to a decline in both exports and imports by 4.3% and 3.1%, respectively.
It seems that the Reserve Bank of Australia’s (RBA) hawkish interest rate guidance has prompted a strong recovery in the Australian Dollar. The RBA left its key Official Cash Rate (OCR) unchanged at 4.35%, as expected, in its monetary policy meeting on Tuesday and emphasized the need to maintain a policy stance restrictive due to the strong labor market and the presence of upside risks to inflationary pressures.
In addition to RBA’s hawkish guidance, expectations of a quick rollout of economic stimulus by China’s government to diminish growth risks boosted by US Republican Donald Trump’s victory in presidential elections have also strengthened the AUD. A scenario that will prompt investments, spending, and consumption in China and will benefit Australia, being its leading trading partner.
Meanwhile, the US Dollar (USD) faces some unwinding after Trump’s inspired rally on Wednesday ahead of the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) policy meeting at 19:00 GMT. The US Dollar Index (DXY), which gauges the greenback’s value against six major currencies, slumps to nearly 104.80 from the four-month high of 105.30. The Fed is expected to cut interest rates by 25 basis points (bps) to 4.50%-4.75%, according to the CME FedWatch tool.
Australian Dollar FAQs
One of the most significant factors for the Australian Dollar (AUD) is the level of interest rates set by the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA). Because Australia is a resource-rich country another key driver is the price of its biggest export, Iron Ore. The health of the Chinese economy, its largest trading partner, is a factor, as well as inflation in Australia, its growth rate and Trade Balance. Market sentiment – whether investors are taking on more risky assets (risk-on) or seeking safe-havens (risk-off) – is also a factor, with risk-on positive for AUD.
The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) influences the Australian Dollar (AUD) by setting the level of interest rates that Australian banks can lend to each other. This influences the level of interest rates in the economy as a whole. The main goal of the RBA is to maintain a stable inflation rate of 2-3% by adjusting interest rates up or down. Relatively high interest rates compared to other major central banks support the AUD, and the opposite for relatively low. The RBA can also use quantitative easing and tightening to influence credit conditions, with the former AUD-negative and the latter AUD-positive.
China is Australia’s largest trading partner so the health of the Chinese economy is a major influence on the value of the Australian Dollar (AUD). When the Chinese economy is doing well it purchases more raw materials, goods and services from Australia, lifting demand for the AUD, and pushing up its value. The opposite is the case when the Chinese economy is not growing as fast as expected. Positive or negative surprises in Chinese growth data, therefore, often have a direct impact on the Australian Dollar and its pairs.
Iron Ore is Australia’s largest export, accounting for $118 billion a year according to data from 2021, with China as its primary destination. The price of Iron Ore, therefore, can be a driver of the Australian Dollar. Generally, if the price of Iron Ore rises, AUD also goes up, as aggregate demand for the currency increases. The opposite is the case if the price of Iron Ore falls. Higher Iron Ore prices also tend to result in a greater likelihood of a positive Trade Balance for Australia, which is also positive of the AUD.
The Trade Balance, which is the difference between what a country earns from its exports versus what it pays for its imports, is another factor that can influence the value of the Australian Dollar. If Australia produces highly sought after exports, then its currency will gain in value purely from the surplus demand created from foreign buyers seeking to purchase its exports versus what it spends to purchase imports. Therefore, a positive net Trade Balance strengthens the AUD, with the opposite effect if the Trade Balance is negative.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD holds recovery gains above 1.2900 ahead of BoE policy decision
GBP/USD builds its recovery momentum above 1.2900 in European trading on Thursday, moving away from its lowest level since mid-August. Traders adjust their positions ahead of the key BoE and Fed monetary policy announcements.
EUR/USD stays firm near 1.0750 amid US Dollar pullback
EUR/USD holds higher ground near 1.0750 in the European session on Thursday. The pair finds support from a broad US Dollar retreat, as traders unwind their Trunp win-inspired USD longs ahead of all-important Fed policy announcements.
Gold price faces challenges due to decline in safe-haven flows, awaits Fed rate decision
Gold price (XAU/USD) faced challenges as the dollar-denominated precious metals struggled due to a stronger US Dollar (USD) following the victory of former President Donald Trump in the US election.
BoE set for a second interest rate cut this year on Thursday
Market consensus points to further easing by the Bank of England's (BoE) upcoming interest rate decision on Thursday. The BoE has held rates steady at 5.00% in the previous gathering, but shifting investor sentiment now suggests a possible 25-basis-point cut this week.
Trump wins: Tax cuts come with a cost
Donald Trump’s victory will ensure a lower tax environment that should boost sentiment and spending in the near term. However, promised tariffs, immigration controls and higher borrowing costs will increasingly become headwinds through his presidential term.
Best Forex Brokers with Low Spreads
VERIFIED Low spreads are crucial for reducing trading costs. Explore top Forex brokers offering competitive spreads and high leverage. Compare options for EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, and Gold.