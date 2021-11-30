AUD/USD bears await for downside to resume again from 61.8% golden ratio

- AUD/USD bears waiting to engage once again following a significant correction.
- All eyes will turn to the Aussie GDP data today.
AUD/USD is starting out the day down 0.2% from overnight trade following a strong bid in the US dollar. However, the pair has corrected which gives rise to the prospects of an opportunity for bears to move in at a discount. At the time of writing, the pair is trading at 0.7128 between 0.7062 and 0.7170.
The high beat currencies were tracking the performance of equities that sold off on the day. US bond yields lifted as Powell indicated the Federal Reserve might consider accelerating the taper of bond purchases as inflation persists. Consequently, US equities had plunged with the S&P500 down 1.9%. The Treasury curve flattened with the yield on the US 10-year Treasury down 6bps to 1.438%.
The sell-off in risk occurred on Tuesday following warning comments from the chief executive of vaccine developer Moderna who told the Financial Times that existing vaccines may not be as effective against the omicron variant.
"A remark in the Financial Times made by the CEO of a major pharmaceutical company is generating renewed selling pressure: he believes that the current vaccines will be less effective against the new variant of the virus, meaning that new vaccines will need to be developed. This, and then making such modified vaccines available, will take months in his view. This is raising concerns about far-reaching mobility restrictions to combat the "Omicron" variant," Commerzbank analyst Carsten Fritsch explained.
Meanwhile, markets will now look to today's key event for the Aussie in the Gross Domestic Product data.
AUD/USD technical analysis
AUD/USD bears will be looking to see if the price from here will start to deteriorate. If so, then there will be prospects of a downside continuation. The 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level is so far holding up as resistance.
From a 15-min perspective, the 0.7110 area will be important for bears looking to engage in a possible downtrend. A break there will likely be the last major defence for the bear trend to continue:
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD recovers from Powell’s dip and holds above 1.1300
EUR/USD trades around 1.1310 after falling to 1.1234 following US Federal Reserve Chair comments on inflation on tapering. EU inflation hit a record high of 4.9% YoY in November.
GBP/USD falls to 1.3194, a fresh 2021 low
GBP/USD changed course on sudden dollar's demand, piercing the 1.3200 level for the first time since last December. Fed chief Powell talked about speeding up tapering, sending Wall Street in a selling spiral.
Gold at risk of piercing the monthly low at 1,758.81
The Omicron coronavirus variant may reduce the effectiveness of vaccines and treatments. US Federal Reserve Chair Powell talked about speeding up tapering. XAU/USD faltered again around the 1,800 level, may retest November low.
Leading cryptos take the back seat
BTC is likely to face some underperformance against the altcoin market. ETH price action pushes higher during the Tuesday trading session, making another attempt at new all-time highs. XRP is close to recovering all of the losses it sustained on Black Friday.
Cyber Monday 2021 Discounts!
Glued to your trading screen on Cyber Monday? Upgrade your skills by signing up for FXStreet’s Premium service, offered at a discount of up to 50%. Fellow traders have already taken advantage of Black Friday profits. What about you?