AUD/NZD hits two-week top, above mid-1.1000s on stellar Aussie jobs data

The Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) publishes an overview of trends in the Australian labour market, with unemployment rate a closely watched indicator. It is released about 15 days after the month end and throws light on the overall economic conditions, as it is highly correlated to consumer spending and inflation. Despite the lagging nature of the indicator, it affects the Reserve Bank of Australia’s (RBA) interest rate decisions, in turn, moving the Australian dollar. Upbeat figure tends to be AUD positive.

The Unemployment Rate, released by the Australian Bureau of Statistics , is the number of unemployed workers divided by the total civilian labor force, expressed as a percentage. If the rate increases, it indicates a lack of expansion within the Australian labor market and a weakness within the Australian economy. A decrease in the figure is seen as bullish for the Australian Dollar (AUD), while an increase is seen as bearish.

The New Zealand Dollar (NZD), on the other hand, continues with its relative underperformance on the back of bets for a more aggressive policy easing by the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ). This provides an additional lift to the AUD/NZD cross and further contributes to the ongoing recovery move from a technically significant 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) support. Meanwhile, the fundamental backdrop and the recent price action suggest that the path of least resistance for spot prices remains to the upside.

The official data released by the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) showed that the Unemployment Rate dropped to 3.9% in November, beating estimates for an uptick to 4.2% from 4.1% in the previous month. Additional details revealed that the number of employed people rose more than expected, by 35.6K during the reported month on the back of a solid jump in full-time jobs. The report forces investors to temper their expectations for a February rate cut by the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) and boosts the Australian Dollar (AUD).

The AUD/NZD cross builds on this week's goodish rebound from the 1.0930 area, or its lowest level since early October and gains positive traction for the fourth successive day on Thursday. The buying interest picks up pace following the release of the upbeat Australian employment details and lifts spot prices to over a two-week high, around the 1.1060 area in the last hour.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.