AUD/JPY Price Analysis: Sellers looking for entry below 76.35/30 support confluence

- AUD/JPY consolidates Friday’s rally below 76.52 but stays above 200-bar SMA, a three-week-old support line.
- Bullish MACD, another support line stretched from August 31 also challenge the sellers.
AUD/JPY eases to 76.42, after stepping back from Friday’s top near 76.50/55, amid the early Asian morning on Monday. Even so, the pair remains well above the joint of 200-bar SMA and an ascending trend line from September 22, previous resistance, amid bullish MACD.
Hence, the sellers are less likely to enter unless AUD/JPY prices slip below the mentioned support of 76.35/30.
Following that, the quote will quickly break the 50% Fibonacci retracement of August 31 to September 24 downside, at 76.22, while targeting the 76.00 round-figure.
However, a downward sloping trend line from August-end, currently around 75.82, will challenge the AUD/JPY bears afterward, if not then the 75.00 round-figure and the monthly low of 74.93 will be in the spotlight.
Meanwhile, a clear run-up beyond Friday’s peak of 76.52 will propel the pair towards a 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level of 76.76 before challenging the September 18 top near 76.85.
If the bulls keep the throne after 76.85, the mid-September peak surrounding 77.50 will become their favorite.
AUD/JPY four-hour chart
Trend: Bullish
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|76.43
|Today Daily Change
|-0.03
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.04%
|Today daily open
|76.46
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|75.66
|Daily SMA50
|76.26
|Daily SMA100
|75.3
|Daily SMA200
|72.87
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|76.52
|Previous Daily Low
|75.93
|Previous Weekly High
|76.52
|Previous Weekly Low
|74.96
|Previous Monthly High
|78.36
|Previous Monthly Low
|73.97
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|76.3
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|76.16
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|76.09
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|75.71
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|75.49
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|76.68
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|76.9
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|77.27
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD: Rejected at 6-week bearish trendline
A multi-week bearish trendline at 0.7234 caps AUD/USD's upside. The immediate outlook stands neutralized due to rejection at the key trendline. Friday's low of 0.7162 is now the level to beat for the bears.
Gold moves in tandem with US inflation expectations
Gold is moving in lockstep with the US inflation expectations, which have risen back to highs seen in August. As such, the path of least resistance for gold, a proven inflation hedge, is to the higher side.
USD/JPY: On the back foot below 106.00 amid risk reset
USD/JPY keeps Friday’s losses directed towards a three-week-old support line near 105.50. S&P 500 Futures drops 0.15% as optimism concerning the US stimulus fade, challenges like Brexit, COVID-19 regain market attention.
S&P 500 Weekly Forecast: The tide could be about to go out ahead of the US Elections
US stocks ended a strong week on the front foot last Friday. S&P 500 moves in on the psychological 3500s in the US Election Day countdown. A Blue wave and US stimulus are expected, but uncertainty could see the tide go out on stocks.
WTI Price Analysis: Bears keep the reins with $40.00 in sight
WTI stays pressured after Friday’s downbeat performance, slips below $40.50. MACD turns most bearish in a week, the key SMAs pop-up on the sellers’ radars. Bulls will have to cross September high for confirmation.