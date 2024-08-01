AUD/JPY Price Analysis: Remains depressed near mid-97.00s, lowest level since March 12

AUD/JPY drifts lower for the third straight day and dives to a fresh multi-month low.

The post-BoJ JPY strength and China’s economic woes exert pressure on spot prices.

The oversold RSI warrants some caution for bears and positioning for further losses.

The AUD/JPY cross remains under some selling pressure for the third successive day on Thursday and drops to its lowest level since March 12, around the 97.20 region during the Asian session. Spot prices, however, manage to rebound a few pips and currently trade just above mid-97.00s, though any meaningful recovery still seems elusive.

The Japanese Yen (JPY) continues to draw support from the Bank of Japan's (BoJ) decision to hike the benchmark short-term rate on Wednesday, by 15 basis points - the top end of market expectations. Moreover, official data showed that Japanese authorities spent ¥5.53 trillion ($36.8 billion) intervening in the foreign exchange market in July, which is seen as another factor underpinning the JPY and exerting pressure on the AUD/JPY cross.

Meanwhile, a private survey showed that business activity in China's manufacturing sector unexpectedly shrank in July for the first time in nine months, underscoring economic woes. Furthermore, Australian consumer inflation figures released on Wednesday dashed hopes for further rate hikes by the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) and weighed on the Australian Dollar (AUD), validating the negative outlook for the AUD/JPY cross.

From a technical perspective, the overnight convincing breakdown through the very important 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) and a subsequent fall below the 99.00 mark was seen as a fresh trigger for bearish traders. That said, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) is flashing extremely oversold conditions on the daily chart and warrants caution before positioning for further losses amid the risk-on mood, which tends to dent demand for the safe-haven JPY.

Any attempted recovery, however, now seems to face some resistance near the 77.75-77.80 region ahead of the 78.00 mark. Some follow-through buying might prompt some short-covering move and lift the AUD/JPY cross to the 98.60 intermediate hurdle en route to the 99.00 round figure. The momentum could extend further, though is likely to remain capped near the 200-day SMA support breakpoint, currently pegged just below the 100.00 psychological mark.

On the flip side, the Asian session low, around the 97.20 area, could act as an immediate support ahead of the 97.00 round figure. A convincing break below the latter has the potential to drag the AUD/JPY cross to the next relevant support near the 96.65 region en route to the 96.00 mark and the YTD low, around mid-95.00s, touched in February.

AUD/JPY daily chart