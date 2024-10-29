AUD/JPY depreciates to near 100.50, downside appears limited due to hawkish RBA

- AUD/JPY loses ground despite a hawkish sentiment surrounding the RBA regarding its policy outlook.
- The Australian Dollar may limit its downside as an RBA rate cut is unlikely in the near term.
- The Japanese Yen may depreciate as the loss of the LDP coalition has increased uncertainty regarding the BoJ rate-hike plans.
AUD/JPY retraces its recent gains from the previous session, trading around 100.50 during the early European hours on Tuesday. The downside of the AUD/JPY cross could be limited due to the Reserve Bank of Australia's (RBA) hawkish stance on its policy outlook.
The Reserve Bank of Australia has indicated that the current cash rate of 4.35% is restrictive enough to steer inflation back within the target range of 2%-3% while still supporting employment. Consequently, a rate cut is unlikely in the near term, especially as early as next month.
Traders are now focused on Australia’s third-quarter Consumer Price Index (CPI) data, due for release on Wednesday, as they seek further insights into the RBA’s potential monetary policy direction.
On the JPY’s front, Japan’s Liberal Democratic Party (LDP)-coalition lost its parliamentary majority in Sunday's election, which has increased uncertainty regarding the Bank of Japan's (BoJ) rate-hike plans, which puts downward pressure on the Japanese Yen (JPY).
The Bank of Japan’s interest rate decision is set to be the focal point on Thursday, with nearly 86% of economists surveyed by Reuters expecting the central bank to maintain its current rates at the October meeting.
On Tuesday, Japan’s Finance Minister Katsunobu Kato stated that he is “closely watching FX movements, including those driven by speculators, with heightened vigilance,” but refrained from commenting on specific forex levels. Kato emphasized the importance of stable currency movements that reflect economic fundamentals.
Interest rates FAQs
Interest rates are charged by financial institutions on loans to borrowers and are paid as interest to savers and depositors. They are influenced by base lending rates, which are set by central banks in response to changes in the economy. Central banks normally have a mandate to ensure price stability, which in most cases means targeting a core inflation rate of around 2%. If inflation falls below target the central bank may cut base lending rates, with a view to stimulating lending and boosting the economy. If inflation rises substantially above 2% it normally results in the central bank raising base lending rates in an attempt to lower inflation.
Higher interest rates generally help strengthen a country’s currency as they make it a more attractive place for global investors to park their money.
Higher interest rates overall weigh on the price of Gold because they increase the opportunity cost of holding Gold instead of investing in an interest-bearing asset or placing cash in the bank. If interest rates are high that usually pushes up the price of the US Dollar (USD), and since Gold is priced in Dollars, this has the effect of lowering the price of Gold.
The Fed funds rate is the overnight rate at which US banks lend to each other. It is the oft-quoted headline rate set by the Federal Reserve at its FOMC meetings. It is set as a range, for example 4.75%-5.00%, though the upper limit (in that case 5.00%) is the quoted figure. Market expectations for future Fed funds rate are tracked by the CME FedWatch tool, which shapes how many financial markets behave in anticipation of future Federal Reserve monetary policy decisions.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stays sidelined near 1.0800 ahead of key US data
EUR/USD is trading sidelined near 1.0800 in the European morning on Tuesday. A pause in the US Dollar correction amid sluggish Treasury bond yields and a cautious market mood undermine the pair ahead of top-tier US economic data releases.
GBP/USD remains depressed below 1.3000 amid cautious markets
GBP/USD is on the defensive below 1.3000 early Tuesday, vulnerable to further downside. Bets for smaller Fed rate cuts revive the US Dollar demand and exert pressure on the pair, as traders turn cautious ahead of key US jobs data and corporate earnings results.
Gold price consolidates near record high, holds above $2,750 ahead of US macro data
Gold price maintains its bid tone through the early part of the European session on Tuesday and currently trades just above the $2,750 level, within the striking distance of the all-time peak touched last week.
Bitcoin Cash Price Forecast: Technical and on-chain metrics suggest a rally ahead
Bitcoin Cash continues to trade in green on Tuesday and is approaching its descending trendline; a successful close would suggest a bullish move ahead. On-chain data further supports the bullish thesis, as BCH’s long-to-short ratio is above one, and its funding rate is positive.
November flashlight for the FOMC blackout – Period dialing back the pace of easing
The FOMC started its nascent easing cycle with a bang, opting to reduce the fed funds target range by 50 bps to 4.75%-5.00% at its last meeting on September 18. But further policy easing seems set to proceed at a slower pace.
Best Forex Brokers with Low Spreads
VERIFIED Low spreads are crucial for reducing trading costs. Explore top Forex brokers offering competitive spreads and high leverage. Compare options for EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, and Gold.