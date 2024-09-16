- Apple stock slides on lethargic iPhone 16 pre-orders.
- iPhone 16 first weekend pre-orders estimated down 13% from iPhone 15.
- Hot analyst Kuo Ming-Chi implies that Apple may need to cut prices in 2025.
- Kuo blames Chinese competition, late release of Apple Intelligence for reduced demand.
Apple (AAPL) stock has moved lower on Monday after a Hong Kong-based analyst provided a sobering view of early iPhone 16 orders. AAPL stock has sold off about 3% at the time of writing.
Much of the market is getting lined up for the Federal Reserve (Fed) announcement on interest rates on Wednesday. There is still some uncertainty on whether a 25 or 50 bps cut is in the cards. Before that, Tuesday sees the release of US Retail Sales. The market expects a 0.2% MoM rise for August, but senior FXStreet analyst Yohay Elam thinks, "A surprising second leap would be good for the economy but bad for stocks."
The larger Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) universe, however, is doing quite well. The index of 30 stocks is up 0.3% at lunchtime in New York, while the NASDAQ has moved 1% lower and the S&P 500 is off 0.2%. This comes after the Dow improved late last week as well.
Apple stock news
TF International Securities analyst Kuo Ming-Chi, a once obscure analyst from a lesser known investment bank in Hong Kong, produced incisive insights in a new post on Medium over the weekend.
Based on the analyst’s estimates, Apple’s newest iPhone seems less of a tailwind than initially expected.
“iPhone 16 series first-weekend pre-order sales are estimated at about 37 million units, down about 12.7% YoY from last year’s iPhone 15 series first-weekend sales,” wrote Kuo. “The key factor is the lower-than-expected demand for the iPhone 16 Pro series.”
iPhone 15 model estimates from Kuo Ming-Chi (Source: TF International Securities)
The analyst, who is viewed as possibly the best Apple analyst in the business globally, said that intense competition in China has blunted demand, as well as the Apple Intelligence AI platform not being released in tandem with the iPhone 16.
If Apple Intelligence is rolled out in the fourth quarter but peak holiday promotions at the end of the year fail to spur iPhone 16 shipments, then Kuo believes that Apple will turn to “aggressive” strategies. Without saying such, this implies reduced prices that would hurt margins.
The iPhone 16 began pre-orders on September 13, while the full lineup will be released on September 20.
Apple stock forecast
Apple stock is in retreat after its August 29 range high, which happened to be a lower high. Therefore, it's natural that the market will look to notable support levels. The next one comes at $210 near the 100-day Simple Moving Average (SMA). After that the 200-day SMA comes near prior resistance turned support at $196.
AAPL daily stock chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD consolidates gains above 1.1100 ahead of key events
EUR/USD stays in positive territory above 1.1100 in the second half of the day on Monday. The upbeat risk mood and growing expectations for a dovish Fed outcome this week weigh on the US Dollar and help the pair hold its ground.
GBP/USD extends rally to 1.3200 area
Following Friday's choppy action, GBP/USD gathers bullish momentum and trades at a fresh 10-day high near 1.3200. Ahead of the Fed's and the BoE's policy announcements, the US Dollar stays under pressure, allowing the pair to push higher.
Gold consolidates gains near fresh all-time highs
Gold trades in a narrow range above $2,580 after touching a new record-high near $2,590 earlier in the day. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield holds above 3.6% ahead of the Fed meeting and makes it difficult for XAU/USD to find direction.
Five Fundamentals for the week: Fed overtowers pivotal week for Gold, stocks and the US Dollar Premium
The Fed's first rate cut stands out as economic uncertainty mounts. US Retail Sales and Jobless Claims are of high interest. Rate decisions by central banks in the UK and Japan are also pivotal.
European crypto fund founder calls Tether $118 billion scam
Founder of Cyber Capital, Europe’s oldest crypto fund, criticized Tether for their reserves and said there has been no audit since 2021. In a tweet thread on X, Justin Bons supports his stance on the stablecoin firm with statistics.
Moneta Markets review 2024: All you need to know
VERIFIED In this review, the FXStreet team provides an independent and thorough analysis based on direct testing and real experiences with Moneta Markets – an excellent broker for novice to intermediate forex traders who want to broaden their knowledge base.