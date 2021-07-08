- Apple just short of new all-time highs on Wednesday.
- AAPL has rallied from the low $120's in a strong move.
- Big tech FAANG stocks have been setting all-time highs.
Apple stock more or less hit our target of fresh all-time highs on Wednesday. Okay, what's 16 cents between friends. You should be our friend as we ahve been calling this one higher for some time! On June 23 we first mentioned taking out record highs (see here) but we had been calling the support base at $122 since early June. The move accelerated once AAPL stock broke above $135 and then $137 as the volume profile thinned out above these levels. The acceleration though has now sent AAPL into overbought territory on the Relative Strength Index (RSI) and this corresponds with the Nasdaq and S&P 500 both also being overbought according to the RSI. It should be noted the RSI being overbought does not mean prices have to fall in order for the RSI to go back down. The RSI is concerned with the relative speed of the move so if prices slow or consolidates the RSI will fall. However, it is a good indicator that things have become stretched.
Apple key statistics
|Market Cap
|$2.41 trillion
|Enterprise Value
|$2.1 trillion
|Price/Earnings (P/E)
|32
|
Price/Book
|37
|Price/Sales
|9
|Gross Margin
|0.4
|Net Margin
|0.23
|EBITDA
|$100 billion
|Average Wall Street rating and price target
|Buy $159
Why is Apple stock falling today?
A few reasons spring to mind which are not new but the market has chosen to focus on them now that it has run out of steam. The narrative is always framed to meet the price action. The overall market is weak on Thursday with European markets sharply lower as investors fret over the new delta variant. This has been known for some time. Europe is overtaken with it, Japan has declared a state of emergency and Australia has gone into regional lockdowns.
As earnings season approaches (next week) investors are becoming nervous that the record-breaking performance in Q1 2021 can be matched. In fairness, the comparison is going to be a tough one. In Q1 2021 Apple beat analyst expectations by 42%, Facebook (FB) by 40%, GOOGL by 67% and AMZN by 65%. So a repeat performance will be difficult.
AAPL stock has had 7 straight-up sessions, nothing goes up forever so a period of retraction is inevitable. This as mentioned has pushed the RSI into overbought territory.
Apple stock forecast
The trend is still protected as long as Apple remains above $135-$137. Above here is where the move really accelerated due to the lack of volume. Given the lack of volume though means a fall can also quickly accelerate but should be held back toward $135 as volume increases at this level. This is our short to medium-term support zone. A buy the dip with an appropriate stop can be used here but a break lower and the bullish theme is finished for now.
