Ethereum traders uncertain following recent price movement, declining CEXs ETH holdings hints at rally

- Ethereum holdings on centralized exchanges continue to decline despite recent whale sales.
- With Robinhood Crypto as the latest recipient of the SEC's Wells notice, Ethereum spot ETFs look more unlikely.
- Ethereum could see a decline to key support level before attempting a bounce back to the $3,300 key level.
Ethereum's (ETH) price movement on Monday is leaning toward short traders following investors' uncertainty in the wider crypto market. However, ETH holdings in centralized exchanges (CEXs) has been on a steady decline following low flows in Hong Kong's ETH ETFs and Robinhood Crypto receiving a Wells notice from the Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC).
Read more: Ethereum trades above key level, Michael Saylor calls ETH a security
Daily digest market movers: ETH whale sale, declining CEXs holdings, Robinhood Crypto
Ethereum whales could be the determining factor in ETH's move for a potential rally. Here are the top market movers for the number one crypto altcoin:
- A notable Ethereum whale recently withdrew 7,000 ETH from Lido and deposited them on Binance on Monday following Ethereum's recent price drop, according to data from Lookonchain. According to their previous transaction, the whale is in profit of more than $16 million. They withdrew 12,906 ETH at $1,890 from Binance and staked in Lido.
- Despite the recent whale sale, Ethereum on CEXs has been on a steady decline, dropping from 16% in March to 10.66% on May 5, according to data from Glassnode. This indicates increasing investors' confidence in the number one altcoin regardless of recent price drops. For example, a whale who lost $4.63 million from an ETH long position opened another long position again on Sunday, according to data from Lookonchain. He withdrew 6,965 ETH from Binance on Sunday and deposited it into Compound, then borrowed 14.5 million USDT.
- Hong Kong Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs saw a total trading volume of $7.72 million at the close of the Asian market on Monday. In comparison, the trading volume of Bitcoin ETFs in the United States on the previous trading day was around $1.88 billion - 268x that of Hong Kong ETFs. In an X post, Bloomberg analyst Eric Balchunas commented on the ETFs' trading volume, "Yeah, as we advised, don't expect big numbers in HK vs US." This further strengthens a previous analysis that Hong Kong's ETH ETFs would have minimal effect on Ethereum's price.
Also read: Robinhood gets SEC warning against crypto unit for alleged violation of Securities Act
- The SEC slapped Robinhood Crypto with a Wells notice on May 4, alleging that the exchange violated Section 15(a) and 17A of the Securities Act of 1934. This comes as the May 23 deadline for the SEC to decide on Van Ecks' spot ETH ETF application draws near. With recent actions targeted at Ethereum-related firms and crypto platforms that offer provisions for buying and selling ETH, many have predicted that the SEC will deny applications for spot ETH ETFs.
ETH technical analysis: Ethereum price movement shows investors uncertainty
After moving above the $3,161 key resistance, Ethereum appears to be on a downtrend, shedding about 2.7% of its value on Monday. With the absence of key macro and crypto events in the coming days, traders seem uncertain about the market's direction. However, recent price movements seem to be tilting toward the short direction, as long traders have seen liquidations worth $34.22 million in the past 24 hours.
Read more: Ethereum to break out of bearish move, ETH ETFs unlikely in 2024
ETH/USDT 4-hour chart
If the decline sustains, ETH may fall close to the $3,029 support level, which may prove a good buying opportunity. A move below the level would indicate a resumption of a bearish trend. However, a move upwards will see ETH attempting to break above the $3,300 key level.
Considering that the level has proven to be strong resistance in the past three weeks — with ETH trading above it only on April 27 and 28 — Ethereum may see a pullback at that level. Hence, it may prove to be a good selling level for traders. The price of BTC could change the dynamics of this prediction as it still largely influences ETH's price movement.
Ethereum FAQs
Ethereum is a decentralized open-source blockchain with smart contracts functionality. Serving as the basal network for the Ether (ETH) cryptocurrency, it is the second largest crypto and largest altcoin by market capitalization. The Ethereum network is tailored for scalability, programmability, security, and decentralization, attributes that make it popular among developers.
Ethereum uses decentralized blockchain technology, where developers can build and deploy applications that are independent of the central authority. To make this easier, the network has a programming language in place, which helps users create self-executing smart contracts. A smart contract is basically a code that can be verified and allows inter-user transactions.
Staking is a process where investors grow their portfolios by locking their assets for a specified duration instead of selling them. It is used by most blockchains, especially the ones that employ Proof-of-Stake (PoS) mechanism, with users earning rewards as an incentive for committing their tokens. For most long-term cryptocurrency holders, staking is a strategy to make passive income from your assets, putting them to work in exchange for reward generation.
Ethereum transitioned from a Proof-of-Work (PoW) to a Proof-of-Stake (PoS) mechanism in an event christened “The Merge.” The transformation came as the network wanted to achieve more security, cut down on energy consumption by 99.95%, and execute new scaling solutions with a possible threshold of 100,000 transactions per second. With PoS, there are less entry barriers for miners considering the reduced energy demands.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
CAKE price bottoms out as PancakeSwap announces $25 million burn
PancakeSwap’s price increased nearly 3% on Monday after the decentralized exchange platform on the Binance Smart Chain announced a token burn of more than 8.9 million CAKE tokens, collected from trading fees across Automated Market Makers Version 2 and 3 of the platform.
Ripple lawsuit to see SEC response on Monday, XRP nears 4.5 million mark in liquidity pools
Ripple closed above $0.52 on Sunday and resumed its climb on Monday, May 6. Sentiment among market participants is positive as traders await Securities and Exchange Commission response filing and XRP locked in Automated Market Maker liquidity pools crosses 4.31 million.
Crypto AI tokens post near double-digit gains amidst launches from NVIDIA, OpenAI and Amazon
AI-based cryptocurrencies have experienced nearly double-digit or higher gains on Monday, well above the price increases seen among the main crypto assets, likely fuelled by recent announcements of new developments from AI and tech giants in the US.
Addressing the crypto investor dilemma: To invest or not? Premium
Bitcoin’s consolidation crosses the two-month mark but shows no signs of a breakout or a directional move. Investors waiting with bated breath for a volatile move remain confused about whether to buy the dips or keep some cash reserves for a rainy day.
Bitcoin: Should you buy BTC here? Premium
Bitcoin (BTC) price shows signs of a potential reversal but lacks confirmation, which has divided the investor community into two – those who are buying the dips and those who are expecting a further correction.