Apple (AAPL) Stock Forecast: AAPL breaks out of weekly triangle, targets record high

- Apple shares continue to edge steadily higher.
- The weekly chart shows a nice triangle breakout.
- AAPL still far short of record highs while other FAANG stock break records.
AAPL shares are continuing to push higher as FAANG names and the Nasdaq lead the equity markets higher. Apple shares have struggled for momentum since releasing results in late April as the Nasdaq, in particular, suffered for most of May. Now finally some buyers may be returning to AAPL stock as other big tech names break new highs, such as Facebook (FB), while Amazon (AMZN) sits just under its own record high, also set in late April.
Apple shares traded up to $137 immediately after that earnings release in late April. Those results were pretty stellar coming in 40% higher than the average Wall Street analyst forecast. Apple also upped its buyback program as well as increasing its dividend. However as mentioned, May was a tricky month for the Nasdaq and Apple suffered as the month wore on, slipping to $122. June has been kinder to AAPL stock with the shares finally seeing some bid action and pushing steadily back to test key resistance levels, the next test coming at $137.
Apple key statistics
|Market Cap
|$2.23 trillion
|Enterprise Value
|$2.1 trillion
|Price/Earnings (P/E)
|29
|
Price/Book
|34
|Price/Sales
|8
|Gross Margin
|40%
|Net Margin
|24%
|EBITDA
|$100 billion
|Average Wall Street rating and price target
|Buy $159
Apple stock forecast
The longer term weekly chart shows a nice triangle formation which AAPL has just taken out. A strongly bullish move that sets up a push to new record highs. The first target is the triangle entry from said record high at $145.08. The ultimate target of a triangle breakout is the entry of the triangle, in this case just under $30, which gives an upside target of $162 from the breakout point.
The daily chart below gives a bit more detail and shows some interesting volume profile levels. Above $135 and in particular above $137 volume dries up enormously. Volume is a price buffer and acts to stabilize price. A lack of volume usually results in accelerated price moves as the instrument moves to find the next area of stabilization. Clearly then we can see how strong support was found at $122 with a lot of volume and the 200-day moving average. This helped stabilize the post earnings slide and set up this current move higher. Breaking $137 should help accelerate the move and with autumn brging new product releases things could dovetail nicely between fundamental and technical catalysts.
Like this article? Help us with some feedback by answering this survey:
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD jumps towards 1.1950 amid upbeat Eurozone PMIs
EUR/USD rebounds towards 1.1950 after German and Eurozone Preliminary PMIs beat expectations. The US dollar stalls its recovery amid dovish Fed's Powell. US PMIs and Fedspeak remain in focus.
GBP/USD advances towards 1.4000 ahead of UK PMI
GBP/USD bounces back towards 1.4000 ahead of the UK PMIs. The US dollar pauses its rebound and turns south amid a risk-on market mood. Renewed Brexit optimism also underpins the spot.
Gold: Battle lines well-defined below $1800
Gold wavers in a narrow range, digesting dovish Powell’s comments. US dollar reverses early gains, despite worsening market mood.
Shiba Inu price contemplates 32% advance amid multiple overhead barriers
Shiba Inu price set up a bottom at $0.00000520 on June 22 and rallied 25%. The immediate resistance level at $0.00000653 and $0.00000812 might hinder the upswing.
Apple (AAPL) continues its recent strong push as its targets 137 resistance
AAPL shares are pushing higher again on Tuesday as the stock is ahead by over 1% with just a few minutes of Tuesday's session left. The stock has been strengthening of late having found support from the $122 zone in early June.