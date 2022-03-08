AMC Stock Price: AMC Entertainment should get a decent dead cat bounce on Tuesday

AMC stock fell heavily on Monday as global indices reacted to surging oil.

AMC had hoped for a bounce on the back of a strong Batman box office.

AMC should see a bounce on Tuesday as risk-on returns.

AMC stock fell heavily on Monday as investors continued to exit high-risk names as oil surged and commodity prices remained in orbit. Prospects for the global economy have dramatically worsened, and high growth stocks such as AMC took a disproportionate hit. In the current environment, any stock carrying a lot of debt will take a stronger beating as interest rates are set to rise, but growth looks likely to slow. A US recession is nearing as the US yield curve gets dangerously close to going negative.

AMC Stock News

AMC investors, traders or apes began Monday in a positive mood as weekend box office figures for Batman proved encouraging. However, AMC traders could not stem the bearish global tide, and the stock was well beaten down by the end of Monday. AMC stock closed at $15.21 for a loss of 8.2%. However, Tuesday brings slightly more encouraging signs with some slightly more optimistic tones from Russian demands on Ukraine leading to risk assets recovering some ground. We would expect again a disproportionate bounce this time for AMC, and the stock should see a healthy gain on the open on Tuesday. We doubt this will hold for much longer than a few days as overall sentiment remains bearish.

AMC Stock Forecast

AMC is bearish below $21.04 and is likely to remain in a long-term bearish pattern. The target is a move back below $10. $14.54 is the next key support. A break is likely to see an acceleration in AMC stock to the downside.

AMC stock chart, daily

Tuesday is likely to see a recovery in risk sentiment. Already we note the safe haven buying of bonds and dollars has faded with all weaker on Tuesday. This should see risk assets higher. The first step is to hold $14.54. This sets the day up for a green one. $16.62 is the next level for AMC to target and is resistance from Friday's volume profile. Once above $17.20, volume lightens, meaning a move to test $18 is possible. $18.20 is heavy resistance though and will be tough to break.