Optimizing withdrawals from an Individual Retirement Account (IRA) is a crucial step in preserving your retirement savings. Properly planned, this strategy can significantly reduce your long-term tax bill.
One of the priorities of many American retirees is to pay as little tax as possible on their savings. And with good reason: withdrawals from an IRA, especially Traditional ones, are taxed as ordinary income.
If you don't plan your withdrawals carefully, you risk not only paying more in taxes than you need to, but also increasing your Medicare contributions or the taxation of your Social Security benefits.
Fortunately, there are proven retirement planning strategies to minimize the tax impact of IRA withdrawals. Here are the main ones.
1. Plan with a Roth IRA
One of the most effective ways to limit future taxes is to contribute, whenever possible, to a Roth IRA.
Unlike a Traditional IRA, contributions are made with income that has already been taxed, allowing the full amount accumulated to be withdrawn tax-free at a later date, provided certain rules are met (account open for at least 5 years and age 59 and a half minimum).
Roth IRAs are not subject to Required Minimum Distributions (RMDs), offering valuable flexibility in managing retirement income. By planning strategic conversions from a Traditional IRA to a Roth IRA during low-income years, you can smooth your tax burden over several years.
2. Plan Roth conversions intelligently
A Roth conversion is the transfer of funds from a Traditional IRA to a Roth IRA. This operation is taxable in the year of conversion, but subsequent withdrawals are tax-free.
This strategy is particularly relevant if you expect to be in a higher tax bracket in the future.
Caution: To optimize this operation, it is best to spread conversions over several years to avoid crossing a tax bracket threshold.
3. Use qualified charitable distributions
If you're 70 and a half or older, you can make direct charitable contributions from your Traditional IRA, up to $108,000 per year in 2025.
These Qualified Charitable Distributions (QCDs) are excluded from your taxable income while counting toward your required RMDs.
This allows you to reduce your taxable income without having to itemize your tax deductions. A smart way to combine philanthropy and tax optimization.
4. Take advantage of the standard deduction
If you have little other taxable income, it may be possible to withdraw up to the amount of the standard deduction from your IRA each year without paying tax.
In 2025, this deduction amounts to $15,000 for singles and $30,000 for married couples age 65 or older.
It's a simple but effective strategy for limiting the tax impact of modest withdrawals, especially if you've already paid off your home or are living off tax-free income, such as a Roth IRA.
5. Use asset location wisely
Not all asset classes are created equal from a tax standpoint. Interest income (Bonds, money market funds) is heavily taxed and should therefore ideally be held in tax-efficient accounts such as IRAs.
On the other hand, Stocks with high long-term capital gains potential, which are more tax-advantaged, can be placed in traditional taxable accounts.
This strategy, known as asset localization, makes it possible to control taxable flows and optimize your withdrawals over the long term.
6. Start withdrawing before RMDs
From age 73, RMD withdrawals become mandatory on Traditional IRAs. These withdrawals can push you into a higher tax bracket, impact your Social Security taxes and increase your Medicare contributions, via the Income-Related Monthly Adjustment Amount (IRMAA).
To avoid a "tax shock" effect at age 73, it is often a good idea to start making moderate withdrawals as early as age 59 and a half, the age at which withdrawals are no longer subject to the 10% penalty. This reduces the IRA balance and, therefore, future RMDs.
7. Make proportional withdrawals
Instead of only withdrawing from one account at a time (taxable, IRA, then Roth), some experts recommend a proportional approach.
This involves withdrawing a fixed percentage of your income each year from all your accounts, based on their weight in your overall portfolio.
This method stabilizes your taxable income, smoothes your tax burden over the long term, and preserves the growth of your most tax-advantaged accounts.
8. Beware of the impact on your Social Security benefits
Withdrawals from your IRA are considered taxable income and may increase the taxed amount of your Social Security benefits.
If your combined income exceeds $25,000 (single) or $32,000 (couple), up to 85% of your benefits may be taxable.
By planning your withdrawals, you can keep your combined income below these thresholds and avoid additional taxation.
Taxation, a central pillar of your retirement strategy
Minimizing taxes on withdrawals from an Individual Retirement Account (IRA) relies not on a single silver bullet, but on a combination of tactics: Roth conversions, charitable giving, early withdrawals, asset location, RMD planning, and coordination with Social Security.
A well-thought-out strategy not only preserves capital but also generates a more stable net income throughout retirement.
Given the complexity of tax rules and the impact they can have on your retirement, it is strongly recommended that you consult a financial or tax advisor to adapt these strategies to your personal situation.
IRAs FAQs
An IRA (Individual Retirement Account) allows you to make tax-deferred investments to save money and provide financial security when you retire. There are different types of IRAs, the most common being a traditional one – in which contributions may be tax-deductible – and a Roth IRA, a personal savings plan where contributions are not tax deductible but earnings and withdrawals may be tax-free. When you add money to your IRA, this can be invested in a wide range of financial products, usually a portfolio based on bonds, stocks and mutual funds.
Yes. For conventional IRAs, one can get exposure to Gold by investing in Gold-focused securities, such as ETFs. In the case of a self-directed IRA (SDIRA), which offers the possibility of investing in alternative assets, Gold and precious metals are available. In such cases, the investment is based on holding physical Gold (or any other precious metals like Silver, Platinum or Palladium). When investing in a Gold IRA, you don’t keep the physical metal, but a custodian entity does.
They are different products, both designed to help individuals save for retirement. The 401(k) is sponsored by employers and is built by deducting contributions directly from the paycheck, which are usually matched by the employer. Decisions on investment are very limited. An IRA, meanwhile, is a plan that an individual opens with a financial institution and offers more investment options. Both systems are quite similar in terms of taxation as contributions are either made pre-tax or are tax-deductible. You don’t have to choose one or the other: even if you have a 401(k) plan, you may be able to put extra money aside in an IRA
The US Internal Revenue Service (IRS) doesn’t specifically give any requirements regarding minimum contributions to start and deposit in an IRA (it does, however, for conversions and withdrawals). Still, some brokers may require a minimum amount depending on the funds you would like to invest in. On the other hand, the IRS establishes a maximum amount that an individual can contribute to their IRA each year.
Investment volatility is an inherent risk to any portfolio, including an IRA. The more traditional IRAs – based on a portfolio made of stocks, bonds, or mutual funds – is subject to market fluctuations and can lead to potential losses over time. Having said that, IRAs are long-term investments (even over decades), and markets tend to rise beyond short-term corrections. Still, every investor should consider their risk tolerance and choose a portfolio that suits it. Stocks tend to be more volatile than bonds, and assets available in certain self-directed IRAs, such as precious metals or cryptocurrencies, can face extremely high volatility. Diversifying your IRA investments across asset classes, sectors and geographic regions is one way to protect it against market fluctuations that could threaten its health.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD: Focus shifts to the 200-day SMA
AUD/USD accelerated its slide on Wednesday, tumbling to a five‑week low after flirting with the 0.6420 area. The pair extended its losing streak to five sessions as the US Dollar’s strength picked up pace—buoyed by stronger‑than‑expected economic data and Chair Powell’s hawkish tone.
EUR/USD: Free-falling
EUR/USD slid for a fifth consecutive day, dipping back to early‑June territory near 1.1410 as the Greenback rallied and markets absorbed the Fed’s decision to keep rates unchanged and the upbeat tone delivered by Chair Powell at his press conference.
Gold down to fresh July lows in the $3,270 area
After the Fed decided to keep the benchmark interest rate unchanged following its July meeting, the US Dollar found additional legs across the FX board. Chair Jerome Powell refused to give up to President Trump's pressures, and reiterated data will lead the central bank's way. XAU/USD hovers near $3,270 early in the Asian session.
XRP price holds above $3.00 support ahead of US government crypto policy report
Ripple (XRP) upholds support above $3.00 on Wednesday amid growing concerns about the upcoming Federal Reserve (Fed) decision on interest rates.
Bank of Canada keeps rate unchanged, warns of possible cut
The Bank of Canada kept its key rate unchanged at 2.75% for the fourth consecutive meeting. This is a pause after an aggressive cut from 5% between June last year and March this year.
Best Brokers for EUR/USD Trading
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.