Individual Retirement Accounts (IRAs) are designed to help you prepare for your financial future while benefiting from tax advantages.
But what happens if you need to access this money before the legal retirement age? Withdrawing early from an IRA can be costly... except in certain very specific cases.
Understanding the IRA withdrawals framework
An IRA is a widely used retirement savings vehicle in the US, providing a tax-efficient way to invest for retirement.
In a Traditional IRA, contributions are tax-deductible, but withdrawals are taxed as ordinary income. With a Roth IRA, contributions are after-tax, but qualified withdrawals are tax-free.
Tax rules are strict: if you withdraw money before the age of 59 and a half, the IRS considers this an "early withdrawal" and generally imposes a 10% penalty, in addition to income taxes.
The consequences of early IRA withdrawal
Taking money out of your IRA too early can take a heavy toll on your retirement savings. Not only do you pay taxes on the amount withdrawn (unless they are Roth contributions), but you also incur a 10% penalty if you fail to meet the exemption conditions.
What's more, this withdrawal reduces your capital base, and therefore the long-term growth potential of your investments, an essential point in any Retirement Planning strategy.
Exceptions that spare you the penalty
Fortunately, legislation provides for exceptions. Here are the most common cases where the 10% penalty doesn't apply, even if you're under the age of 59 and a half:
- Purchase of a first principal residence: up to $10,000 can be withdrawn without penalty.
- Qualified tuition fees for you, your spouse or your children.
- Unreimbursed medical expenses exceeding 7.5% of your adjusted gross income.
- Health insurance during a period of unemployment (at least 12 weeks of compensation).
- Permanent disability.
- Birth or adoption of a child, up to $5,000.
- Death of the policyholder: beneficiaries pay no penalty.
- Call to active duty for military reservists.
- Tax seizure by the IRS.
- Equal Periodic Payments (EPPS) based on life expectancy.
In all cases, you'll often have to declare the exception yourself to the tax authorities.
Special rules for Roth IRAs
Roth IRAs are more flexible. You can withdraw your contributions at any time, tax-free and penalty-free.
On the other hand, earnings can only be withdrawn without penalty if the account is more than five years old and the withdrawal takes place after 59 and a half years, or under one of the exceptions mentioned above.
The role of Required Minimum Distributions
Early withdrawals should not be confused with Required Minimum Distributions (RMDs). The latter are mandatory from age 73 for Traditional IRAs.
The RMD amount is calculated according to a formula based on your life expectancy and the value of your account.
If you fail to withdraw the required amount, you incur a penalty of up to 25% of the missing amount. The penalty is reduced to 10% if you rectify the error promptly.
Note that Roth IRAs are not subject to RMDs during the owner's lifetime, making them an attractive estate transfer tool.
Don't withdraw without planning
IRAs are powerful instruments, but their effectiveness depends on discipline. An unplanned early withdrawal can have lasting financial consequences. However, if the worst comes to the worst, there are ways out.
Before any withdrawal, ask yourself this essential question: Is this the best option? Consulting a financial advisor can help you avoid costly mistakes and protect your retirement goals.
IRAs FAQs
An IRA (Individual Retirement Account) allows you to make tax-deferred investments to save money and provide financial security when you retire. There are different types of IRAs, the most common being a traditional one – in which contributions may be tax-deductible – and a Roth IRA, a personal savings plan where contributions are not tax deductible but earnings and withdrawals may be tax-free. When you add money to your IRA, this can be invested in a wide range of financial products, usually a portfolio based on bonds, stocks and mutual funds.
Yes. For conventional IRAs, one can get exposure to Gold by investing in Gold-focused securities, such as ETFs. In the case of a self-directed IRA (SDIRA), which offers the possibility of investing in alternative assets, Gold and precious metals are available. In such cases, the investment is based on holding physical Gold (or any other precious metals like Silver, Platinum or Palladium). When investing in a Gold IRA, you don’t keep the physical metal, but a custodian entity does.
They are different products, both designed to help individuals save for retirement. The 401(k) is sponsored by employers and is built by deducting contributions directly from the paycheck, which are usually matched by the employer. Decisions on investment are very limited. An IRA, meanwhile, is a plan that an individual opens with a financial institution and offers more investment options. Both systems are quite similar in terms of taxation as contributions are either made pre-tax or are tax-deductible. You don’t have to choose one or the other: even if you have a 401(k) plan, you may be able to put extra money aside in an IRA
The US Internal Revenue Service (IRS) doesn’t specifically give any requirements regarding minimum contributions to start and deposit in an IRA (it does, however, for conversions and withdrawals). Still, some brokers may require a minimum amount depending on the funds you would like to invest in. On the other hand, the IRS establishes a maximum amount that an individual can contribute to their IRA each year.
Investment volatility is an inherent risk to any portfolio, including an IRA. The more traditional IRAs – based on a portfolio made of stocks, bonds, or mutual funds – is subject to market fluctuations and can lead to potential losses over time. Having said that, IRAs are long-term investments (even over decades), and markets tend to rise beyond short-term corrections. Still, every investor should consider their risk tolerance and choose a portfolio that suits it. Stocks tend to be more volatile than bonds, and assets available in certain self-directed IRAs, such as precious metals or cryptocurrencies, can face extremely high volatility. Diversifying your IRA investments across asset classes, sectors and geographic regions is one way to protect it against market fluctuations that could threaten its health.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
