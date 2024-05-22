- zkSync is allegedly planning a token generation event (TGE) this week and an airdrop launch in June.
- Matter Labs, the developers behind zkSync, decided to go fully decentralized.
- zkSync airdrop may be released in June with a total supply of 21 billion tokens.
A report from The Block on Tuesday stated that zkSync may have plans for a token generation event (TGE) later this week and an airdrop in June.
Read more: DeFi and Layer 2 coins rally following Ethereum's rise
zkSync to launch airdrop
According to reports from The Block, zkSync, an Ethereum L2 protocol, is allegedly planning to conduct a token generation event (TGE) later this week and a follow-up airdrop launch around mid-June.
Last week, zkSync hinted at a token launch at the end of June, coinciding with its v24 upgrade, the final planned protocol upgrade, before transitioning network governance to the community. Matter Labs, the developers behind zkSync, announced this move towards full decentralization in September 2023.
Also read: Ethereum continues bullish momentum as SEC informs exchanges it would approve spot ETH ETFs
"The upcoming release of v24 is the final planned protocol upgrade needed before handing over network governance to the community," zkSync said in a post last week. "The remaining missing pieces are expected to be in place by the end of June," they added.
The airdrop launch is expected in mid-June, with a total token supply of 21 billion, as reported by sources from The Block.
zkSync is also exploring using "ZK" as the token's ticker symbol. However, there have been reports of potential conflicts with Polyhedra Network, which has also been associated with the same symbol. Despite this, zkSync may move forward with the symbol "ZK," given that the Polyhedra token has yet to be listed on Binance.
Read more: Week Ahead: Ethereum and DeFi to come under spotlight this week
As a top-rated Ethereum Layer 2 network, zkSync is known for its popular zk technology, and the launch of a native token could potentially enhance its usability and scalability on the Ethereum chain.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Cardano Price Forecast: ADA's recent breakout could trigger 15% rally
Cardano price rally on Monday suggests that a larger bullish move might be in the works. On-chain data shows a comeback in investor interest and entry of institutional investors.
Ondo price poised to break ATH of $1.04
Ondo price is slowly testing its major support level at $0.63-$0.61. Aggressive buyers can consider accumulating around the immediate support zone, which extends from $0.83 to $0.80.
Shiba Inu price flashes buy signal, 25% rally likely Premium
Shiba Inu price has flipped bullish to the tune of the crypto market and breached key hurdles, showing signs of a potential rally. Investors looking to accumulate SHIB have a good opportunity to do so before the meme coin shoots up.
New York Attorney General reaches $2 billion settlement with Genesis after claims of fraud
New York Attorney General Letitia James says her office has secured a $2 billion settlement from Genesis. AG Letitia James sued the crypto company in October on account of lying and defrauding investors of over $1 billion.
Bitcoin: Is BTC out of the woods? Premium
Bitcoin price shows signs of continuing its uptrend, providing a buying opportunity between $64,580 to $63,095. On-chain metrics forecast a bullish outlook for BTC ahead. If BTC clears $70,000, the chances of resuming the uptrend would skyrocket.