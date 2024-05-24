zkSync announced on Friday that its token would be ZK, the official token symbol for Polyhedra Network.

zkSync formerly hinted at an airdrop launch sometime in June and considerations for using the symbol.

Polyhedra responded to the recent announcement, calling zkSync a robber and a thief.

Polyhedra Network accused zkSync of “bullying” on Friday after the latter announced it would proceed to make use of ZK for its ticker symbol.

Polyhedra launches attack at zkSync

ZkSync officially confirmed using ZK as its ticker symbol on Friday, ignoring the fact that Polyhedra had used it earlier. This came after crypto exchange Bybit announced that zkSync's ZK token would be part of its upcoming listing. The exchange also mentioned that it would adjust the Polyhedra token ticker on its platform.

"Bybit is committed to providing a clear and user-friendly trading experience. As part of our ongoing efforts, we will be making adjustments to the ticker symbol for the Polyhedra Network token listed on our platform," they announced.

The ticker symbol was initially chosen by Polyhedra earlier in the year after a rebrand that changed its name from ZKbridge (ZKB) , giving it a new ZK ticker after its token was listed on OKX.

Tension initially arose after zkSync hinted last week about an airdrop launch sometime in June and considerations for using the symbol.

Polyhedra heavily criticized this new move by zkSync, calling it an act of robbery.

"It's unbelievable that, here in 2024, even with the approval of the ETH ETF, there are still projects that offer benefits to various parties and rob others of their rightful ticker name," Polyhedra said in an X post.

Polyhedra further urged the crypto community to maintain fairness and justice against this action by zkSync.

We trust that the community understands the true meaning of fairness and justice.



Let’s see who will endorse such misconduct and who will stand as the guardian of fairness and justice.



Great job as a robber and a thief, not a blockchain builder. @zksync — Polyhedra Network (@PolyhedraZK) May 24, 2024

Although there has been no official response from zkSync, some crypto community members seem to support the protocol's ticker choice, claiming that the symbol was never for Polyhedra to use in the first place.

One X user posted

Literally no one supports you in this.



You changed your ticker twice prior to choosing $ZK which you knew full well that zkSync was going to use. — Picolas Cage (@Picolas_Caged) May 24, 2024

"You talk about fairness and justice but you are the real criminal," said another X user.

Another posted:"POLYHEDRA is your brand name and you can just derive a ticker from it [—] instead you went to use ZK and dropped peanuts to few."