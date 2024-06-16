Bitcoin active addresses hit lowest level in five years, BTC ranges below $67,000

- Bitcoin network’s active address count is down to its lowest level in 2,000 days.
- BTC whale transactions valued at $100,000 and $1 million and higher have declined gradually since March 5.
- Bitcoin holders have consistently taken profits since October 23, realizing losses on some occasions.
Bitcoin (BTC), the largest asset by market capitalization, has noted a decline in its active address count per data from Glassnode. A decline in active addresses is typical at a time during a surge in Bitcoin transaction fees.
Bitcoin on-chain data shows massive decline in active addresses
Data from crypto intelligence tracker Glassnode shows that active addresses are down to the lowest level in 2,000 days. A dip in active addresses would be considered bearish, however, on-chain data shows that volume is relatively high, despite dip in active addresses.
Bitcoin: Number of Active Addresses
Santiment data shows that whale transactions in two segments, valued at $100,000 and higher and $1 million and higher have consistently declined since March 5. The chart below shows a significant drop since March 2024.
Bitcoin whale transaction count (>$100,000) and (>$1 million)
BTC holders have consistently realized gains on their holdings since October 2023. Despite profit taking by holders, Bitcoin rallied to $71,000 on June 5. The chart below shows the spikes in Network Realized Profit/Loss metric, NPL, that tracks the daily gains and losses of all Bitcoin moved by holders on a given day.
Bitcoin network realized profit/loss and supply on exchanges
While on-chain metrics show reduction in active addresses, and mass profit-taking, several positive spikes in NPL, Bitcoin price has sustained its year to date gains of 56%. BTC wiped out nearly 5% of its value in the past week and the asset is trading at $66,329, at the time of writing.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Ripple rides RWA narrative with Archax collaboration, XRP extends seventh day of losses to 8%
Ripple announced that the payment remittance firm extended its collaboration with FCA regulated digital securities exchange Archax. The collaboration is focused on Real World Asset tokenization, an emerging narrative in the ecosystem.
ONDO extends gains despite surge in profit-taking
ONDO, the governance token of Ondo Finance, trades in the green on Friday, defying the effects of a surge in profit taking from large-wallet investors following the 76% gains seen in the past 30 days.
Monero price poised for a downward correction
Monero (XMR) price has encountered resistance at a critical level. The technical outlook suggests a potential short-term correction as momentum indicators signal a bearish divergence.
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: Bitcoin braces for potential short-term correction
Bitcoin price daily candlestick closes below the weekly support level of $67,147. Ethereum price is weakening and could retrace to its immediate support at $3,321. Ripple price fails to close above the 50-day Exponential Moving Average.
Bitcoin: Has BTC found a local price bottom?
Bitcoin (BTC) price looks set for a mild fall this week, weighed by slight outflows in the US spot ETFs and the US Federal Reserve (Fed) keeping a hawkish interest-rate outlook despite easing inflation. Technical indicators suggest that BTC could face a further 5% correction in the short term before resuming the uptrend.