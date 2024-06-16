Bitcoin active addresses hit lowest level in five years, BTC ranges below $67,000

While on-chain metrics show reduction in active addresses, and mass profit-taking, several positive spikes in NPL, Bitcoin price has sustained its year to date gains of 56%. BTC wiped out nearly 5% of its value in the past week and the asset is trading at $66,329, at the time of writing.

BTC holders have consistently realized gains on their holdings since October 2023. Despite profit taking by holders, Bitcoin rallied to $71,000 on June 5. The chart below shows the spikes in Network Realized Profit/Loss metric, NPL, that tracks the daily gains and losses of all Bitcoin moved by holders on a given day.

Data from crypto intelligence tracker Glassnode shows that active addresses are down to the lowest level in 2,000 days. A dip in active addresses would be considered bearish, however, on-chain data shows that volume is relatively high, despite dip in active addresses.

