SEC vs. Ripple lawsuit update: Regulator responds to letter regarding Terraform Labs judgment

Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) responded to Ripple’s letter that quotes the reasons for the settlement amount being unreasonable. The payment firm had proposed a fine of $10 million, as opposed to the SEC’s $2 billion.
XRP is ranging below the $0.50 resistance, nearly unchanged in the past seven days.
Ripple receives response from the SEC
- The US financial regulator addressed Ripple’s arguments on fine proposed by the SEC.
- The payment remittance firm proposed a $10 million settlement against SEC’s request of $2 billion in fines and settlements.
- The SEC responded to the request and explained the difference between the fines imposed on Terraform Labs, the circumstances and how the firm went out of business for good.
- In its letter the regulator highlights that two of the board members from the time of violation, stepped down, the firm shut its operations and burned the keys to digital asset wallets and took the necessary steps for the $420 million securities violation.
- In the case of Ripple, the SEC argues, the firm is “agreeing to nothing,” continues to operate and “fails to recognize or acknowledge its violation of securities laws.”
- The response quotes a settlement amount of $102.6 million, against Ripple’s offer of $10 million in fines.
#XRPCommunity #SECGov v. #Ripple #XRP @SECGov has responded to @Ripple’s letter regarding the TerraForm Labs Consent Judgment. pic.twitter.com/VvGSJffwa8— James K. Filan (@FilanLaw) June 14, 2024
XRP fails to break past $0.50
Ripple failed to close above the $0.50 barrier all week. The altcoin’s price is nearly unchanged on a seven-day timeframe on Binance. XRP ranged below sticky resistance at $0.50 and technical indicators show that the altcoin could extend its losses.
XRP could drop to support at the April 19 low of $0.4665, marking a decline of nearly 5%.
Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator flashes red histogram bars under the neutral line, supporting the bearish thesis for XRP.
XRP/USDT 1-day chart
If Ripple sees a daily candlestick close above $0.50 it could invalidate the bearish thesis for XRP and the altcoin could surge past May 21 high of $0.55.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
