- Zilliqa price attempts to form support after a major pullback from a prior rally.
- The weekly chart warns of further downside pressure if bulls fail capitalize on last week’s close.
- Upside potential is likely limited to the $0.12 value area.
Zilliqa price is coming off a deep pullback from the massive 500% rally in March. Last week’s weekly candlestick showed a historically bullish reversal pattern, but follow-through is necessary to confirm that pattern.
Zilliqa price struggles to hold $0.07
Zilliqa price, like the rest of the cryptocurrency market, is facing a continued sell-off. Despite last Monday’s (May 2, 2022) nearly 38% price spike, buyers have been unable or unwilling to capitalize on that move. Bears are very close to eliminating the entirety of that gain.
One piece of positive data for bulls is the candlestick pattern that developed on the weekly chart. The pattern is a Gravestone Doji - an extremely powerful bullish reversal signal when it appears at the bottom of a swing. It also fulfills the criteria for a Spinning Top or Shooting Star. Regardless of the naming, the structure is very bullish when it forms at the bottom of a swing.
However, follow-through is necessary to confirm a bullish reversal. Thus far, Zilliqa price is showing difficulty maintaining a level above last week’s open.
One other piece of technical information that may terminate any further near-term selling pressure is the massive gaps between the bodies of the candlesticks and the Tenkan-Sen. Within the Ichimoku system, the body of the candlesticks and the Tenkan-Sen like to move in tandem. Therefore, a mean reversion is almost a certainty when there is a major gap between the two.
ZIL/USDT Weekly Ichimoku Kinko Hyo Chart
In the event of any relief rally or broader corrective move, Zilliqa price will likely return to the critical $0.12 value area. $0.12 contains the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement, the bottom of the weekly Ichimoku Cloud (Senkou Span A), and the weekly Tenkan-Sen.
If selling Zilliqa price continues to experience broader selling pressure, then a return to the $0.04 value area is the next major level of support.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
