- Zilliqa price is traversing a continuation pattern after a 120% rally.
- A decisive close above $0.14 would signal the end of the ongoing stagnation period and lead to a 55% breakout.
- The bullish outlook will remain intact as long as the $0.13 support holds.
Zilliqa price moved sideways for most of January but saw 120% gains in February’s first two weeks. Now, ZIL consolidates in a bull pennant awaiting for another leg up.
Zilliqa price squeeze will be followed by a volatile breakout
Zilliqa price rose approximately 120% between February 1 and February 8 to hit a high of $0.16. An exhaustion of bullish momentum led to a temporary reversal that saw ZIL developed a series of lower highs and higher lows.
Joining the swing highs and lows with a trendline appears to form a bull pennant.
Like bull flag patterns, the price rally that precedes the pennants is known as the flag pole. By adding the length of this flag pole to the breakout point, it provides a target for the direction of the trend.
For Zilliqa price, a 55% upswing measured from the resistance at $0.14 yields $0.21 as a potential target.
Adding credence to the bullish outlook is ZIL’s bounce from the 50 four-hour moving average (MA).
This support level has absorbed the selling pressure seen during the last three downswings and it will be a credible foothold for ZIL to start its new uptrend.
While everything looks bullish for Zilliqa price, investors should note that slicing through the 50 four-hour MA around the $0.13 support level will invalidate the bullish outlook.
Mounting selling pressure here would likely lead to a correction to the 100 four-hour MA at $0.10.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
