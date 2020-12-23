Zilliqa price on the cusp of a short-term reversal as technicals flash sell signal

Zilliqa price could be on the verge of a pullback towards $0.051.

A significant indicator has presented a sell signal in the short-term for ZIL.

Zilliqa has been trading inside a robust uptrend on basically all time frames, but it might need to see a short-term correction before resuming the uptrend. The digital asset is one of the few that remains positive in the past 24 hours, while the market enters a consolidation period.

Zilliqa price might need to drop towards $0.051

On the 4-hour chart, the TD Sequential indicator has just presented a sell signal for the first time since December 19 which turned out to be quite accurate. If the call is confirmed, Zilliqa price could dive towards the 26-EMA support level at $0.051.

ZIL/USD 4-hour chart

Similarly, on the 3-hour chart, the TD Sequential indicator already presented the same sell signal and Zilliqa price just got rejected from $0.064 after a small attempt to resume the uptrend.

ZIL/USD 3-hour chart

Despite the sell signals, it’s important to remember that Zilliqa remains inside a robust uptrend and faces very little resistance to the upside. The next potential price target for the bulls would be the psychological level at $0.07 if the trend continues.