Yearn.Finance Price Analysis: YFI’s uptrend weakens as several sell signals emerge

- Yearn.Finance seems to be abandoning the uptrend as technical levels deplete.
- On-chain metrics add credibility to the bearish picture suggesting that YFI/USD might fall to $22,500.
Yearn.Finance looks ready to dump some more despite the retreat from the recent high at $32,000. The uptrend within an ascending parallel channel on the 4-hour chart is weakening. On the downside, the decentralized finance (DeFi) token has eyes on $22,500.
Yearn.Finance nurtures another breakdown
The most expensive cryptocurrency is trading at $25,600 at the time of writing. The 50 Simple Moving Average limits price movements immediately on the upside. Further up, the 100 SMA adds overhead pressure on YFI/USD.
The channel’s lower boundary must be guarded at all costs; otherwise, losses might continue to the next support at the 200 SMA ($22,500). Moreover, the bearish outlook will be validated if YFI closes the day under the 50 SMA.
YFI/USD 4-hour chart
The 12-hour chart adds credibility to the bearish outlook after the parabolic SAR points flipped bearishly. Yearn.Finance is likely to continue exploring the downstream until the SAR points turn back bullish.
YFI/USD 12-hour chart
IntoTheBlock’s IOMAP “Daily New Addresses” metric reveals a declining network growth. The dwindling on-chain picture results from a drop in the number of new addresses joining the network.
For instance, the newly created addresses topped 935 on December 2 but had plunged to 357 on December 8. The decline is a bearish signal for the token as well as the project’s future adoption.
Yearn.Finance network growth
The IOMAP model reveals that YFI is sitting under a challenging resistance zone from $25,510 to $26,276, likely to hamper recovery. Another robust resistance lies between $27,808 and $28,574.
Yearn.Finance IOMAP chart
On the downside, the model shows that Yearn.Finance has the leeway to explore the downside even more until it hits the critical support at $23,170 to $23,936. Here, roughly 1,400 addresses previously bought approximately 2,400 YFI.
YFI/USD 1-hour chart
The TD Sequential indicator recently presented a buy signal on the 1-hour chart. The signal manifested in a red nine candlestick.
A bullish formation seems to be forming on the chart and if the signal is validated, Yearn.Finance may rally in one to four candlesticks. An increase in the demand for YFI will invalidate the downtrend and favor a recovery towards $30,000.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin tumbles as altcoins present the best buy-the-dip opportunities
The market is a sea of red following Bitcoin’s recent slide to $18,000. Altcoins across the board dived in tandem with BTC, but on-chain metrics suggest that this is the best time to buy the dip and capitalize on their potential recovery.
Chainlink price remains bullish from on-chain perspective despite ongoing correction
Chainlink (LINK) extended the decline and touched $11.22, the lowest level since November 26. Despite the sell-off, LINK is still the seventh-largest digital asset with a current market capitalization of $4.7 billion.
France wants to track down every cryptocurrency transaction, inadvertently boosting Monero's utility
French authorities developed strict KYC (Know Your Customer) measures for the cryptocurrency market. The French Ministry of Economy and Finance will officially present the new rules by the end of the week, Simon Polrot, President of Paris-based crypto association ADAN, said in an interview with The Block.
XLM downward momentum weakening, as bulls prepare to regain control
Stellar bulls are nursing wounds after a massive battering from the sellers over the last 24 hours. The cross-border token has extended the bearish leg under $0.15 and is currently trading at $0.146. Sellers appear to be engulfed by exhaustion amid improving technicals.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC teetering on the verge of an abyss after conquering a new all-time high
Bitcoin lived through a momentous week. The pioneer digital currency hit the new all-time high at $19,915 and stopped within a whisker of a crucial $20,000.