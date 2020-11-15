- YFI stays on track to close second straight week in the green.
- $21,400 is the next Fibo target if bullish momentum remains intact.
After dropping all the way to $7,500 on November 5th, YFI staged a decisive rebound and climbed to a fresh monthly high of $19,275 earlier in the week. Although YFI seems to be fluctuating in a consolidation channel in the second half of the week, it looks poised to extend its rebound beyond $20,000.
A daily close above $18,400 could attract buyers
After the two-day rally that was witnessed during YFI's introduction into the market, the price remained in a steep downtrend. The Fibonacci 23.6% retracement of this drop is located at $14,600 and YFI seems to have already flipped this level into a support. Meanwhile, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator on the daily chart is currently floating around 60, suggesting that there is more room on the upside before YFI becomes technically overbought.
Currently, the price is testing the next Fibonacci resistance at $18,400 and if YFI manages to make a daily close above that level, $21,400 (Fibonacci 50% retracement) could be seen as the next target. Ahead of that level, some buyers might want to book their profits near $20,000 psychological level.
On the downside, a violation of $14,600 could trigger additional sell orders and put YFI under renewed bearish pressure.
YFI/USD daily chart
Yearn.Finance seems to have established its near-term bottom at $7,500 and market participants could look to capitalize on additional gains if the price clears $18,400 hurdle.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
