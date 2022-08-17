- Tezos price action sees bullish reaction in ASIA PAC session.
- XTZ price breaks triple top and monthly Resistance level to the upside.
- A daily close above would see a 15% rally for this week.
Tezos (XTZ) price action sees bulls using a double entry point from Monday and Tuesday to squeeze bears out of their short positions with an entry around the double top at $1.96. With this bullish print and breakout, a daily close above that same $1.96 level is key to seeing a rally with at least a 15% return. That could be seen towards the end of the week if global markets keep equities trading higher, adding to the tailwinds in cryptocurrencies.
XTZ price set to reach June levels
Tezos price action has seen a violent breakout this morning during the ASIA PAC session as bulls broke the barrier that bears had thrown up at $1.96 at the monthly R1 resistance level. That level saw a rejection three times which blocked bulls from making new highs for the month. Bulls awaited the right moment to add to their positions by buying alongside the green ascending trend line on Monday and Tuesday, which then spiralled in a breakout move above that $1.96 level.
XTZ price could hold another 15% gains that could already materialise this week, but that will depend on the bulls' conviction. The best proof of their dedication would come from a daily close above $1.96, above the monthly R1 and triple top. This way, investors and traders that missed the pop can enter tomorrow morning and trigger the next leg higher.
XTZ/USD Daily chart
The risk could come easily with a daily close below the monthly R1 and that triple top. Traders will perceive this as that the move has happened, profit has been taken, and the only move that will follow now is a full fade towards the green ascending trend line. In case bears can go in short again on that, expect to see a break and drop back towards $1.66 around the monthly pivot and the 55-day Simple Moving Average.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
