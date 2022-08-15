Tezos Price Prediction: XTZ to provide bulls a generous exit before a 15% nosedive

- Tezos Price is hovering above a support level, indicating signs of a minor bounce despite exhaustion.
- Investors can expect a 6% bounce to sweep the equal highs formed at $1.95 before reversing the direction for a 15% crash.
- A daily candlestick close above $1.95 that flips this level into a support floor will invalidate the bearish thesis.
Tezos Price is hovering above a stable support level after facing an intense rejection. While this foothold is likely to provide harbor, it will not be for long. Investors must prepare for a long squeeze as bears make an elaborate move.
Tezos Price ready to move
Tezos Price created a range, extending from $1.36 to $2.28 in early May 2022. After a sweep of the range low in mid-June, XTZ has rallied 45% to set up not one but two swing highs at $1.95. The liquidity resting above these equal highs is the next objective of the market makers.
As Tezos Price hovers above the range’s midpoint at $1.82, investors can expect a swift move that sweeps the buy-stop liquidity resting above $1.95. While this move could entice investors by producing a higher high, they should be cautious.
This run-up above the double top at $1.95 could be bears’ plan for a fakeout, especially considering the equal lows formed at $1.65. Therefore, a move to $1.95 could soon be met with a 15% downswing that sweeps the sell-stop liquidity.
In some cases, Tezos Price could extend this down move to sweep the July 26 swing low at $1.47.
XTZ/USDT 1-day chart
On the other hand, if Tezos Price sweeps the $1.95 level and flips it into a support floor with no discernable signs of a retracement, investors should exercise caution. Such a development could invalidate the bearish outlook and indicate that the bulls are back and could propel XTZ to retest the range high at $2.28.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
