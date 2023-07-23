XRP whale wallets skyrocket as holders wait and watch SEC’s appeal

Share:

XRP wallets holding upwards of 100 million tokens has climbed to 199, the highest level recorded since May 13.

The altcoin has emerged as a trending topic among market participants since Judge Torres’ ruling and the SEC’s intention to appeal.

Pro-XRP attorney John Deaton assures the community of holders that an appeal is not a setback and the ruling is a win for the XRP army.

XRP holder community is in “wait and watch” mode as the SEC appeals Judge Torres’ ruling in its lawsuit against payment giant Ripple. Pro-XRP attorney, John Deaton assured XRP holder community members that it will be at least two years from now before a decision is issued by the second circuit, even if the SEC appeals the ruling.

XRP price is $0.7430 on Binance at the time of writing.

XRP whales accumulate the altcoin as SEC prepares for appeal

Based on data from crypto intelligence tracker Santiment, XRP whale wallets holding upwards of 100 million tokens, worth at least $74 million have climbed to 199. This is the largest count of XRP whale wallets with upwards of 100 million tokens since May 13.

XRP whale wallets holding 100 million+ tokens

The altcoin has been a trending topic throughout the month of July. There is a moderate correlation between XRP price and the fluctuations seen in on-chain metrics. The altcoin is exchanging hands at $0.7424 on Binance.

Pro-XRP lawyer assures community that SEC’s appeal won’t hurt XRP army

Attorney John Deaton, amicus in the SEC vs Ripple lawsuit and representative of 75,000 XRP holders recently commented on the regulator’s plan to appeal Judge Analisa Torres’ ruling. The Torres Decision, according to Deaton, is a law until the second circuit makes a decision and rules on the appeal.

An appeal is not even close to be a setback. First, it will be two years from now before a decision is issued by the 2nd Circuit, if it’s appealed. The Torres Decision is the law until then - at least in the 2nd Circuit. Second, even if the 2nd Circuit said Torres was wrong… https://t.co/GzW31D9edQ — John E Deaton (@JohnEDeaton1) July 22, 2023

The attorney explains that the SEC does not satisfy the “common enterprise” factor in its arguments against Ripple. This is a difficult factor to meet, therefore Judge Torres’ ruling is a significant win for XRP, XRP holders and Ripple.