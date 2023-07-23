Celsius creditors likely to see their funds soon as bankrupt crypto lender reaches settlement

Any eligible Account Holder who does not opt out of the Settlement will receive a claim in the amount of 105% of their scheduled claim, which will supersede and extinguish any related Proofs of Claim filed by such Account Holder.

The settlement offers a resolution for customers with funds in Celsius’ interest-bearing product “Earn.” Under the proposed agreement, customers who borrowed funds through “Earn” could receive a portion of their funds in crypto assets, along with a compensation in shares of the new company emerging from the bankruptcy proceedings.

Celsius, a crypto lender that filed for bankruptcy in mid-July 2022 has reached settlements to return customer assets and end its proceedings. According to court filings from July 20, the lender is offering eligible account holders 105% of the scheduled claim. Individual account holders still retain rights to pursue individual claims against the bankrupt lender if they opt out of the settlement.

Celsius Network, a bankrupt crypto lender has made progress in its bankruptcy proceedings and is closer to returning customer funds. According to July 20 court filings, the settlements will soon be analyzed at another hearing in the first week of August and creditors will soon receive payback.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.