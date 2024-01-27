XRP spot ETF will only come after a futures investment product like its Bitcoin counterpart

Share:

Following spot BTC ETF approvals, expectation for an Ether and XRP ETF have grown.

Market watchers says an XRP futures ETF would be key in paving way for a spot XRP ETF.

Gemini exchange relisted XRP after it was appointed custodian for VanEck’s spot Bitcoin ETF

With memories of the landmark spot Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs) still fresh in the mind, cryptocurrency markets are already considering the possibility of an Ethereum and XRP spot ETF.

Spot XRP ETF hinges on futures investment counterpart

As chatter about an XRP spot ETF continues, Fox Business’s Eleanor Terrett says an XRP futures ETF must come, akin to how it played out in the spot Bitcoin ETF situation.

Reportedly, before the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) approved the Bitcoin spot ETFs, it had concluded that the CME bitcoin futures market would suffice to provide surveillance for fraud and manipulation.

With this, the market watcher says, “If XRP gets a futures ETF then it’s a step in the right direction to one day getting a spot.

As reported, one of the largest asset managers, BlackRock, recently decided to avoid an XRP ETF according to a Fox Business reporter.

Meanwhile, reports indicate that Ripple is on the lookout for a Senior Manager for Business Development in New York, with the selection criteria being that the ideal candidate must be able to drive cryptocurrency-related ETF initiatives with internal trading teams and relevant partners.

One possible reason for this is that there is not adequate clarity on XRP’s status as a security or non-security. The SEC versus Ripple lawsuit’s outcome is expected to shed light on XRP’s status.

Elsewhere, Gemini exchange has hinted at potential Spot XRP ETF in Europe after regulatory advancements. Specifically, with multiple posts on X, the cryptocurrency exchange has sparked discussions and speculation among investors and enthusiasts about the potential launch of a Spot XRP ETF in Europe.

It all sprouts from the Ripple versus SEC ruling, with the partial regulatory clarity encouraging Gemini to relist XRP on its trading platform. This reinstatement includes an expansion of trading pairs, which enhances the cryptocurrency's accessibility to traders.

Gemini's decision to relist XRP is accentuated by chatter about a possible Spot XRP ETF, with the exchange securing an appointment as VanEck's Spot Bitcoin ETF custodian. This means Gemini will safe keep VanEck's spot BTC ETF underlying assets, thereby providing an additional layer of security and trust for investors.