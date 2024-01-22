- BlackRock has decided to steer clear of an XRP ETF according to a Fox Business reporter.
- The SEC’s lawsuit against Ripple rages on, despite Judge Torres’ ruling, XRP remains in a regulatory “gray” area.
- XRP price bleeds nearly 4% on the day, declines to $0.5291.
The Securities and Exchange Commission’s (SEC) lawsuit against Ripple continues in 2024. As the payment remittance firm is embroiled in the legal battle, a Fox Business reporter has commented on whether the asset management giant will support the XRP ETF.
Following the SEC’s approval of a Bitcoin Spot ETF, XRP holders are awaiting the launch of an XRP ETF.
Asset management giant not likely to support XRP ETF
BlackRock, one of the largest asset managers, is unlikely to support an XRP ETF according to Fox Business Reporter Charles Gasparino. The report is relevant since the SEC v. Ripple lawsuit rages on in 2024.
According to the latest development in the lawsuit, the payment remittance firm has filed its response to the regulator’s motion to compel, as on January 20. The case continues to garner interest in the XRP holder community.
SCOOP: @BlackRock has no plans for a spot $XRP ETF, according to people with direct knowledge of the matter story developing— Charles Gasparino (@CGasparino) January 18, 2024
Despite Judge Torres’ ruling on XRP sale on exchange platforms, stating that the asset is not an “investment contract,” the altcoin is a regulatory gray area. It is likely that BlackRock steered clear of XRP ETFs since there is not adequate clarity on XRP’s status as a security or non-security.
The lawsuit’s final outcome is expected to shed light on XRP’s status.
SEC v. Ripple lawsuit: What’s next
Ripple’s attorneys have opposed the SEC’s motion to compel. This is a motion that requires the defendant to share information and facts about the case. The SEC requested the court to order Ripple to share 2022-2023 financial statements and post-complaint contracts governing XRP institutional sales on January 11. Post-complaint refers to the period of time after the SEC first filed its charges.
The regulator expects Ripple to respond to questions relating to post-complaint XRP institutional sales proceeds. Ripple is arguing, however, that the regulator had adequate time to request post-complaint documents in the fact discovery phase of the lawsuit. This ended on August 31, 2021. Thereafter, the SEC did not question the post-complaint conduct of the payment firm and it remained irrelevant to the lawsuit.
Ripple argues that the SEC should not be permitted to reverse course and the post-complaint conduct is irrelevant to the case. The SEC is likely looking for evidence to note whether Ripple continued non-compliance with securities laws after the charges were filed against the payment remittance firm.
If the SEC finds this to be true, the Judge presiding the case could inflict a penalty on Ripple.
At the time of writing, XRP price is $0.5291, with the altcoin continuing its decline this week.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Grayscale’s Bitcoin sale unlikely to have driven BTC price lower, profit taking is likely driver
Grayscale, one of the issuers of the Bitcoin Spot ETFs, sold 60,000 BTC. While it may seem obvious that Grayscale’s Bitcoin sale likely increased the selling pressure on BTC, experts have presented an alternative view.
Justin Sun withdraws $60 million in Ethereum, AAVE, SHIB, LINK among other assets from Binance
Justin Sun, founder of Tron and advisor to HTX exchange withdrew a large volume of assets from Binance. Sun’s withdrawal from one of the largest crypto exchange platforms has likely fueled anticipation among crypto market participants.
Dogecoin volume and social dominance hits 2024 peak as X launches dedicated payments account
Dogecoin on-chain metrics, volume and social dominance support a price recovery thesis for DOGE. Elon Musk’s social media platform X launched its dedicated payments account handle, @xpayments, fueling anticipation among DOGE holders regarding the cryptocurrency’s acceptance as payment.
Coinbase is 70% likely to win motion to dismiss SEC lawsuit, says Bloomberg analyst
US Financial regulator, Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filed a lawsuit against Coinbase, alleging that the exchange sold unregistered securities. The exchange’s lawyers are arguing for the dismissal of the lawsuit, stating that the tokens trading on the platform are not securities.
Will BTC correct to $35k or continue bull run without steep corrections?
Bitcoin currently trades around $41,094 after dropping 4.60% on Thursday, putting an end to the $2,000 trading range. This move comes after Adam from GeeksLive noted that the volatility level of BTC dropped to a new low in a month.