Shibarium goes live with smooth withdrawals of BONE, SHIB, LEASH, WETH tokens confirmed by Shytoshi Kusama

- Shibarium mainnet is live for users after successful completion of testing and development by Shiba Inu and supporting teams.
- Shytoshi Kusama thanked Polygon’s founder and the Unification team for providing additional resources to Shiba Inu’s Layer 2 chain.
- Users can now withdraw their BONE, SHIB, LEASH and WETH holdings smoothly on the Shibarium mainnet.
Shiba Inu ecosystem’s Layer 2 chain, Shibarium, is live after a botched mainnet launch on August 16. While users lost access to their Ethereum and BONE tokens when they were “paused” (or became stuck) on the Shibarium bridge, Shytoshi Kusama and SHIB developers worked to reinstate withdrawals and reintroduce access to funds on the chain.
With help from Polygon and Unification, Shytoshi Kusama announced the return of Shibarium. Withdrawals of both Shiba Inu ecosystem tokens (SHIB, BONE, LEASH) and WETH (Wrapped Ether) were finally enabled and are now operating smoothly.
Also read: Shiba Inu whales accumulate 880 billion SHIB after botched Shibarium launch
Shiba Inu Layer 2 Shibarium goes live with token withdrawals
Shibarium’s botched mainnet launch was a cause of concern in the SHIB community, since investors had their Ethereum and BONE tokens locked on the chain’s bridge.
Shytoshi Kusama, lead developer of the project, announced that Shibarium is live once again and withdrawals of Shiba Inu ecosystem tokens (SHIB, BONE, LEASH) and WETH have been enabled for users.
With smooth withdrawals resuming, user concerns are likely alleviated alongside the Shibarium comeback. Kusama thanked Sandeep Nailwal, co-founder of Polygon, the largest Ethereum scaling solution and the team at Unification, a blockchain development company, for their cooperation in his latest blog post.
Important note on withdrawals
Kusama explained that by design, SHIB, LEASH and WETH withdrawals through the Shibarium bridge will take at least two checkpoints and between 45 minutes to three hours. BONE withdrawals on the Layer 2 chain will take up to seven days.
The Shiba Inu leader explained that withdrawals of these tokens are confirmed to be working.
Between Shibarium’s mainnet launch and the revival of the Layer 2 solution, SHIB price declined 20% on Binance. At the time of writing, SHIB is exchanging hands at $0.00000797. As withdrawals have resumed, it remains to be seen whether SHIB price makes a recovery.
