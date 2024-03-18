XRP price makes comeback to $0.62 ahead of key events for Ripple and XRP holders

XRP price held steady above the $0.62 level on Monday, recovering from its recent decline.

The 2024 XRP Gold Coast conference, Digital Asset Summit and the SEC v. Ripple lawsuit deadline are the key events lined up for XRP.

XRP supply on exchanges and active addresses note a downtrend on the weekly timeframe.

XRP price wiped out its weekly gains over the weekend and the altcoin steadied above $0.62, early on Monday. XRP price begins recovery as traders anticipate activity in the altcoin with upcoming events.

Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse will speak at the Digital Asset Summit 2024, alongside Senior Vice President, Markus Infanger, on March 18.

Also read: XRP price plummets to $0.67 as holders brace for SEC vs. Ripple lawsuit deadline

Daily digest market movers: XRP holders gear up for Ripple-related events

Ripple made an official announcement about the Digital Asset Summit on March 18, where executives Brad Garlinghouse and Markus Infanger are lined up to speak on, “Why crypto is close to regulatory clarity.”

We're proud to sponsor @Blockworks_ Digital Asset Summit in London, March 18-20.



Ripple CEO @bgarlinghouse and SVP of RippleX, @mwak77, will be speaking at @BlockworksDAS!️ https://t.co/uJ0JZYwWGM — Ripple (@Ripple) March 18, 2024

The XRP Gold Coast conference on March 22 to 24, will host Pro-XRP lawyer John Deaton, pro-crypto attorney Bill Morgan and Neil Smith, partner engineer at Ripple. This event is key to holders since XRP and Ripple proponents are set to share their views and predictions on the altcoin’s price and likely influence the sentiment among holders.

The Securities and Exchange Commission’s lawsuit against Ripple has a key deadline on March 22, where the SEC will present its remedies-related opening brief. The lawsuit holds significance for the XRP community and the lawsuit’s progress is likely to influence where the altcoin is headed next in the coming weeks.

On-chain data tracker Santiment shows that active addresses and the altcoin’s supply on exchanges has declined. XRP supply is in a downtrend throughout March and activity in XRP has decreased, in line with the recent correction in the asset’s price.

Active address metric is used to gauge the utility and demand for the altcoin, among market participants. The state of decline suggests there is a decrease in activity on the XRPLedger.

XRP Active Addresses. Source: Santiment

The token’s supply on exchanges helps ascertain the selling pressure on the asset. A dip in exchange supply implies there is a decrease in the volume of the tokens in exchange wallets and less XRP is available for sale. This reduces the selling pressure on the asset, paving way for a recovery or price increase in the coming weeks.

XRP Supply on Exchanges. Source: Santiment

Technical analysis: XRP price could recover to $0.74

XRP price has steadied above $0.62 and the altcoin is likely to rally towards the $0.7440 level once its sweeps support at $0.57. The $0.60 level is a key psychological price for XRP, similarly $0.57 is important as the asset has rebounded from this level on several occasions in the past two months.

XRP price could therefore sweep support at $0.57 or $0.60 and climb towards the March 11 high of $0.74.

The red bars on the Awesome Oscillator (AO) signal that a correction is likely and the XRP price uptrend is not likely intact. Further, the Relative Strength Index reads 51.90, close to the neutral level at 50. This indicator does not point at any directional change in XRP price trend.

XRP/USDT 1-day chart

A daily candlestick close above the $0.62 level could see XRP price rally towards the March 11 high and a sweep of support will become less likely.

Crypto ETF FAQs What is an ETF? An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF) is an investment vehicle or an index that tracks the price of an underlying asset. ETFs can not only track a single asset, but a group of assets and sectors. For example, a Bitcoin ETF tracks Bitcoin’s price. ETF is a tool used by investors to gain exposure to a certain asset. Is Bitcoin futures ETF approved? Yes. The first Bitcoin futures ETF in the US was approved by the US Securities & Exchange Commission in October 2021. A total of seven Bitcoin futures ETFs have been approved, with more than 20 still waiting for the regulator’s permission. The SEC says that the cryptocurrency industry is new and subject to manipulation, which is why it has been delaying crypto-related futures ETFs for the last few years. Is Bitcoin spot ETF approved? Bitcoin spot ETF has been approved outside the US, but the SEC is yet to approve one in the country. After BlackRock filed for a Bitcoin spot ETF on June 15, the interest surrounding crypto ETFs has been renewed. Grayscale – whose application for a Bitcoin spot ETF was initially rejected by the SEC – got a victory in court, forcing the US regulator to review its proposal again. The SEC’s loss in this lawsuit has fueled hopes that a Bitcoin spot ETF might be approved by the end of the year.

(This story was corrected on March 18 at 07:53 GMT to say that Ripple CEO is Brad Garlinghouse, not Garlinghosue.)