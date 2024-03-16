Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: BTC as low as 60K would still be a good buying opportunity

Bitcoin price could extend the fall to $60,000 without invalidating the bullish thesis.

Ethereum price could drop 10% if BTC weakness prevails

Ripple price could drop 7% to $0.5740 before the next leg up.

Bitcoin (BTC) price has crashed, and with it, altcoins have followed in a cascade of dumps that has seen over $530 million in total liquidations across the cryptocurrency market. However, the thesis remains bullish, with the current correction likely a good buying opportunity for late bulls before the next move north.

Is $60,000 the next level as Bitcoin price dumps?

Bitcoin price remains below the $69,000 threshold, which had capped the upside potential for BTC since November 2021. Technicals suggest a continuation of the fall, amid a nose-diving Relative Strength Index (RSI), which suggests momentum is falling.

The histogram bars of the Awesome Oscillator (AO) are flashing green, a sign of the bears’ having a strong presence in the BTC market. Additionally, the volume indicator is showing large red bars, showing the downtrend is gaining strength.

Bitcoin price could extend the fall, which means investors could still have an opportunity to buy lower before a strong move north ahead of the BTC halving. One trader and analyst on X, @Cryptomanran, indicates, “A 20% or 30% dip would be completely normal and healthy in a bull market, especially a month before the halving.”

A 20%/30% dip would be completely normal and healthy in a bull market, especially a month before the halving.



We could go as low as $55k/$60k easily and that would be a crazy buying opportunity.



I’m not rushing to buy anything yet… — Ran Neuner (@cryptomanran) March 15, 2024

Nevertheless, investors are encouraged to conduct their own research. In a dire case, however, Bitcoin price could slip below the $60,000 psychological level for a liquidity grab of the March 5 low of around $59,005.

BTC/USDT 1-day chart

On the other hand, if the bulls act now, buying BTC at current levels, Bitcoin price could recover. To confirm the uptrend, investors must watch for a candlestick close above $64,044, the mean threshold of the supply zone between $71,290 and $73,193. Such a move would clear the path for BTC to reclaim the $70,000 psychological level, or higher to clear the $73,777 peak before a new all-time high.

Ethereum price suffers the wake of a weakening BTC

Ethereum price is nose-diving, taking direct cues from BTC despite the recent Dencun Upgrade, which was expected to be a bullish fundamental to positive impact ETH price. With technicals flashing bearish, Ethereum price could extend the fall to test the $3,527 support.

If the aforementioned level fails to hold as support, Ethereum price could slip past this buyer congestion level, potentially going as low as the $3,200 level, a 12% drop below the current price.

ETH/USDT 1-day chart

Conversely, a re-entry by the bulls could see Ethereum price recover. A flip of the formidable resistance due to the equal lows of $3,722 into support after a strong spike in bullish momentum would improve the chances of continuing the uptrend. This development could result in ETH heading straight to the $4,093 range high.

Ripple price eyes a 7% drop

Ripple price is down 15% after a peak of $0.7440 on March 11. Amid falling momentum and a downtrend that is gaining strength, XRP price could extend the fall 7% to $0.5740 before a possible recover.

However, in a dire case where this level fails to hold, Ripple price could extend lower to the $0.5368 support level where the bulls could have another buying opportunity.

XRP/USDT 1-day chart

On the other hand, if bullish momentum increases, Ripple price could reverse the direction. A move above the $0.700 psychological level would inspire more buy orders, reinvigorating the trend for XRP price to clear the $0.7500 range high.

In a highly bullish case, Ripple price could reach the $0.8000 psychological level. Such a move would denote a 27% climb above current levels.

