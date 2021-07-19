XRP price prepares for 12% decline as David Tice warns of a market meltdown

- XRP price failed to set up a higher high on July 18, indicating a weak buying pressure.
- Investor David Tice warns investors about a major meltdown in the stock and cryptocurrency markets.
- A failure to consolidate or bounce off the demand zone, ranging from $0.547 to $0.568, could lead to a steep decline.
XRP price is currently hovering above a crucial demand zone, a bounce from which failed to produce a higher high. Such a development indicates that the buying pressure is relatively weaker.
Market meltdown not too far
While the cryptocurrency market enjoyed a burgeoning bull run in 2021, things have gone awry over the past three months. Bitcoin price has been consolidating in a tight range, showing no apparent bias.
Former Prudent Bear Fund manager David Tice mentioned recently that the cryptocurrency and stock markets are in a dangerous phase. Two of his primary reasons include the rise in debt and the over-priced futures earnings.
While the markets have recovered swiftly after the COVID scare, Tice thinks that “we are not out of the woods yet.” The investor added that his fund was long Bitcoin since $10,000, but hitting $60,000 pushed the flagship cryptocurrency into the overpriced zone. Tice mentioned that around the same time as this rally, the uproar among central bankers has increased, further adding credence to his bearish thesis.
With the big crypto moving sideways, XRP and other altcoins are taking a hit. Most cryptocurrencies have all declined more than 50%, indicating that the investors are cashing out.
XRP price in tough spot
XRP price is dipped into the demand zone ranging from $0.547 to $0.568 on July 17, and rallied only 7%. This weak upswing indicates inadequate buying pressure from the bulls.
So long as Ripple price fails to produce a higher high above $0.621, the chances of a downswing that pierces the said demand zone increases.
Therefore, going forward, investors can expect the remittance token to slice through $0.568 and produce a 4-hour candlestick close below $0.547. This move will confirm that sellers are in control, opening up a path to the range low at $0.509, a 12% downswing.
If the buyers fail to rescue XRP price here, the immediate support levels at $0.509 and $0.496 are likely to be tagged.
XRP/USDT 4-hour chart
While this down move seems plausible, investors should note a bonce from the $0.568 could revive the upswing if XRP price manages to produce a swing high above $0.611. Such a move would confirm the presence of buyers and invalidate the bearish outlook.
Moreover, if the bid orders continue to build up after this uptrend, the buyers could propel Ripple to the 50% Fibonacci retracement level at $0.647.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
VeChain price sees opportunity for a 17% jump before facing risk of further correction
VeChain price looks ready for a leg up as the bulls have been awakened. VET appears to be primed for a short-term trend reversal before it faces further challenges that could hinder the asset’s long-term outlook.
MATIC price prepares for a 25% upswing with minimal obstacles ahead
MATIC price appears to be finished consolidating for the time being. Polygon is ready for a trend reversal to the upside as it has set a possible bottom. MATIC price formed a symmetrical triangle pattern that ...
Ethereum Price Forecast: ETH needs to secure critical level before targeting $2,300
Ethereum price has been consumed with indecision, as ETH has been printing a chart pattern that indicates indecision. Despite the lack of decisiveness, the cryptocurrency appears to be ready to shift ...
Dogecoin Price Prediction: DOGE primed for a 20% bounce
Dogecoin price has been trapped under a strong declining resistance trend line for over a month. DOGE appears to be reversing the period of underperformance, aiming for a rebound of 20%.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive
Bitcoin price shows considerable strength after springing from the recent crashes. Still, it is uncertain whether the current bullish impulse will morph into a new uptrend or lead to a more profound decline.