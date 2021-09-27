- XRP price continues to test the final and most decisive support level in the Ichimoku Kinko Hyo system: Senkou Span B.
- A drop below Senkou Span B will likely generate a swift move below the $0.90 and $0.80 value areas.
- Bears have a limited amount of time to capitalize on any weakness.
XRP price has spent twenty-one consecutive days attempting to push above the Tenkan-Sen. However, despite the Tenkan-Sen being the weakest support/resistance level in the Ichimoku Kinko Hyo system, XRP has been unable to sustain any move above it.
XRP price doggedly resisted from moving higher, now pressed between the weakest and strongest Ichimoku conditions
XRP price has near-term resistance against the Tenkan-Sen at $0.97 with near-term support at Senkou Span B (bottom of the Cloud) at $0.94. The Cloud represents indecision, volatility and consolidation. I affectionally call it the “place where trading accounts go to die.”
The most significant frustration for any bull or bear comes as XRP price trades against the weakest level in the Ichimoku system (Tenkan-Sen) and is unable to break above while it is supported against the most substantial level in the Ichimoku system (Senkou Span B) and fails to rally after finding support. Thus, sellers may be waiting for a close below Senkou Span B before pouncing on any shorting opportunity. A close below $0.93 would fulfill the final criteria for and confirm the ideal selling pattern in Ichimoku: the Ideal Bearish Ichimoku Breakout.
XRP/USD Daily Ichimoku Chart
While bears target the 161.8% Fibonacci expansion below the $0.70 value area, buyers want to maintain XRP price to levels that remain at least inside the Cloud. The Ichimoku indicator buyers want to watch is the Chikou Span. If the Chikou Span can close above the candlesticks, all of the criteria necessary to see XRP continue a clear and sustained bullish expansion phase are complete.
Sellers will likely need to hit the $0.70 value area before October 4th because the threshold for a bullish entry to target for a clear bullish breakout falls substantially on that date.
Like this article? Help us with some feedback by answering this survey:
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
