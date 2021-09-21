- XRP price tanks as much as -16.5% Monday after bulls cannot support the $1.00 or $0.90 value area.
- XRP now trades in some of the most bearish conditions since May.
- Bulls look unable to support XRP as prices are likely to continue to collapse.
XRP price continues to show extreme weakness as bears continue to drive bulls into very near capitulation levels. The current Ichimoku Kinko Hyo chart for XRP is the most bearish chart XRP has seen since May 2021.
XRP price fails to hold $1.00 as support, $0.90 also fails as bears tear through the bullish support structure
XRP price is at a make-or-break level. The bulls have failed to hold one of the most important price levels for XRP: $1.00. Not only did $1.00 fail, but bulls failed to hold $0.90 on the initial test, letting XRP drop as low as $0.86.
Bears are (and should be) likely emboldened given the present conditions on the Ichimoku chart. XRP price is trading below the Tenkan-Sen, Kijun-Sen and the Cloud while the Chikou Span is below the candlesticks. This is the single greatest bearish Ichimoku state that XRP has been in since May.
XRP/USD Daily Ichimoku Chart
The following price level for bears to assault is the shared Fibonacci confluence zone at $0.69; the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement and 161.8% Fibonacci expansion shared that value area. Bears have a high probability of pushing XRP price below $0.80 and $0.70 because the defense bulls made $1.00 and $0.90 was highly anemic.
For bulls to turn this market around, XRP price will need to push back above the Cloud, Tenkan-Sen and Kijun-Sen. The Chikou Span will likewise need to close above the candlesticks. XRP will need to trade at $1.21 for the current bearish trend to be eliminated.
Like this article? Help us with some feedback by answering this survey:
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Shiba Inu bulls can't hold SHIB from dropping to $0.000006
Shiba Inu price has fallen -28% over the past four trading sessions. Bears remain in control as bulls fail to complete a breakout above $0.000008. Bulls must hold $0.000007 to prevent a drop towards $0.000006.
Solana price could reach $175 after SOL's recent rebound
Solana price bounced off a significant Fibonacci level. Bulls ramped up price action with 18% of profits. Another leg higher will hold 20% of additional profits for bulls if they can clear $150 in Solana price action.
Elrond forms bull trap anticipating 25% downturn
Elrond price is clawing back, paring some losses from the previous day. Bulls are getting rejected at $208. More downturns to come as a bull trap looks to be forming.
Alts rebound while BTC tends to its wounds
BTC closes above the August 1 swing high at $42,599, indicating the end of descent for now. ETH shows signs of life after a close above $3,011 support floor. XRP needs to climb above the $1.01 demand barrier to enter the safe zone.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive
Bitcoin price shows considerable strength after springing from the recent crashes. Still, it is uncertain whether the current bullish impulse will morph into a new uptrend or lead to a more profound decline.