- XRP price continues to exhibit a persistent, albeit slow, move higher towards the critical $1 value area.
- Dips continue to get bought up.
- No immediate signals warning of an impending corrective move.
XRP price continues to trudge higher and higher with little in the form of volatility. Dips continue to get bought below and above the Tenkan-Sen while any major spikes are likewise sold. The overall trend higher, however, remains consistent over the last thirty days.
XRP price to maintain its current trending behavior
XRP price action closed on Tuesday below its open but remained above the daily Tenkan-Sen and the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement at $0.84. Price action remains at the beginning of an Ideal Bullish Ichimoku Breakout, with bulls awaiting the necessary spike from that entry pattern for confirmation of lift off. Bulls have been unwilling or unable to provide it so far, but a gradual rise is still expected, despite the lack of a major and sustained spike.
One of the most critical warnings within the Ichimoku Kinko Hyo system is to avoid trading against an instrument trending in tandem with the Tenkan-Sen – sometimes referred to as holding hands due to how close they are. XRP price is an example of an asset that is ‘holding hands’ as price and the Tenkan-Sen have remained very close as it has steadily risen over the past two weeks. Unfortunately, that behavior is likely to continue.
XRP/USD Daily Ichimoku Kinko Hyo Chart
From an Ichimoku perspective, there is little in the form of resistance to prevent XRP price from revisiting the $1 value area.
Downside risks remain a concern. However, in the event of any selling pressure, several support zones now exist that would likely mitigate the range of any unexpected drop. The first is the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement at $0.84, the second the Kijun-Sen at $0.805. The final and strongest support zone for XRP price is Senkou Span B at $0.73. Failure to hold above Senkou Span B could trigger a flash crash towards the $0.50 value area.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
How Dogecoin price entered a new bull run with significant upside potential
Dogecoin (DOGE) price has taken a bit of a step back despite markets rejoicing on what seemed a breakthrough in diplomatic talks between Russia and Ukraine.
Shiba Inu Price Prediction: SHIB to skyrocket to $0.00005
Shiba Inu price is currently facing rejection around a crucial hurdle. Overcoming this resistance level will be key to triggering a massive run-up for the Dogecoin-killer.
Cardano price to rise to $1.5 amid bullish squeeze
Cardano price has been on a rampage for over a week now as investors poured massively into the price action, prepositioning for a relief rally.
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: Altseason to begin in full force
Bitcoin price action for the last two weeks has caused it to flip some crucial hurdles. This move is likely to translate into another phase of consolidation, allowing Ethereum, Ripple and other altcoins to explode.
Buyers euphoric, but BTC is not out of the woods yet
Bitcoin price shows a retest of the upper range of its consolidation after rallying for nearly two weeks. This uptrend will now face multiple hurdles that will decide the outlook for BTC in the near future.