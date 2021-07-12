XRP Price Prediction: Ripple breaks resistance, targeting $0.70

- XRP price action trends further upwards in a risk-on environment.
- The 55-day SMA has been taken out at $0.65.
- Ripple presents more upside potential toward $0.70 and the 200-day SMA at $0.72.
XRP price withstood a fall below the month-long descending trendline after breaking above it on July 4. Buyers looked interested at the $0.60-marker for an entry and were able to push Ripple firmly above it, even closing above the entry point for three consecutive days.
XRP price is set for the push higher with risk-on sentiment as a tailwind
XRP price has been flirting up and down with the 55-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) for almost two weeks now. Sellers and buyers used this barrier as a benchmark each time Ripple broke to the up or downside.
Since July 9, XRP price has been forming a pennant. In that technical pattern, Ripple was able to reclaim the upside of the 55-day SMA, which is a promising sign as long as it can now withstand the selling power of short-sellers around these levels between $0.65 and $0.66.
Adding to the positive signals is the risk-on sentiment in the markets with earnings season just around the corner. The risk-on narrative should act as a tailwind for cryptocurrencies in general and boost overall sentiment in the majors like Bitcoin, Ethereum, and XRP.
Ripple still has a long way to go, but if XRP price can squeeze out the sellers that are taking positions just above the 55-day SMA, it should go toward $0.70. This is the first fundamental key resistance level and a psychological level for buyers to take profit.
If the positive sentiment in the markets can keep acting as a tailwind, a quick run-up toward the 200-day SMA can be possible.
Should sellers push XRP price-action further down, expect a squeeze to the purple ascending trend line in the pennant. If that breaks to the downside, look for the $0.60-marker again as an entry for a long.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
