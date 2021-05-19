- XRP price rebounds, triangle’s lower trend line to be exceptional resistance moving forward.
- Psychologically significant $1.00 provides support for the second time in a month.
- Egypt’s largest bank joins Ripple network for cross-border payments.
XRP price collapsed almost 50% today at the intra-day low but has rebounded to show a decline of 31%. A near-term resolution to the SEC battle, which many believe will be the case, combined with rumors of an IPO following the case’s conclusion, may put Ripple in a solid position to lead the cryptocurrency market over the long term.
XRP price knocked down, but not out
Digital asset investors have been reminded of the dangers of investing in an emerging asset class. Still, today’s historic drop in the cryptocurrency market came as a complete shock for most retail and institutional investors.
It is still unknown how many retail investors who followed the social media hype and leveraged their portfolios to cryptocurrencies have blown out their accounts. To be sure, there are a lot of regrets and second-guessing tonight, and Ripple investors are a part of that group.
XRP price has delivered a challenging trading environment since the April high, but the charts had begun to clarify the notable volatility into a wide symmetrical triangle pattern. Yesterday, Ripple tried to release from the triangle but was quickly rejected, creating a bull trap.
Today, XRP price destroyed the triangle’s lower trend line and plummeted to the confluence of the April low at $0.874 and the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the rally originating at the beginning of 2021 at $0.856.
On the 12-hour chart, there is a hint of opportunity emerging as XRP price may close with a bullish hammer candlestick pattern if the rebound continues. The real body should not be larger than 1/4th to 1/3rd of the range of the hammer formation. An ideal close would be above the May 12 low of 1.20. It would confirm that buyers overcame the selling.
To note, the April decline ended with a hammer pattern on the 12-hour chart.
The high of the formation at $1.32 is the trigger price. Still, the price converges with the triangle’s lower trend line, presenting a more significant obstacle for investors searching for a timely entry price.
Suppose XRP price successfully overcomes the challenging resistance. In that case, Ripple will encounter further resistance at the 50 twelve-hour simple moving average (SMA) at $1.46 before it can make another attempt at rallying beyond the May 5 high at $1.76.
XRP/USD 12-hour chart
Ripple still has a few hours left in today’s trading, so a renewal of selling pressure could undermine the attempt at a bullish hammer candlestick pattern. Support levels are difficult to see until the range between $1.00 and today’s low at $0.82.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
China crypto ban wreaks havoc on the markets, but Musk came to the rescue
Bitcoin price drops 30% and reaches the head-and-shoulders measured move target of $33,400. Ethereum price plunges below $2,000 for the first time since March 31. Ripple price sliced through the psychologically important $1 and tested the April low of $0.874.
MATIC fails to avoid sell-off, but rebounds with authority
MATIC price sustained a significant intra-day collapse today, but the altcoin has rebounded from a 60% loss to just a 17% loss from price at the time of writing. The decline does end the tremendous rally for Polygon since April 26, but it does not alter the underlying fundamental momentum behind the Ethereum scaling solution.
Dogecoin to quickly recover recent losses
Dogecoin price took investors by surprise as it crashed from $0.47 to hit a low of $0.20 within minutes. The sudden bearish impulse seems to be an overblown reaction to the recent cryptocurrency ban imposed by China.
Shiba Inu flashes buy signal after a steep decline
SHIB price has suffered an 80% correction since the all-time high of $0.000036 made on May 10. As long as the $0.00000968 support holds, Shiba Inu has an excellent chance to bounce back.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive
Bitcoin price shows considerable strength after springing from the recent crashes. Still, it is uncertain whether the current bullish impulse will morph into a new uptrend or lead to a more profound decline.